Well, that’s awkward...

Tori Spelling put Andy Cohen on blast during Monday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when a caller asked her if she’d ever consider being on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "I don’t know, Andy’s never asked me," the 46-year-old actress responds.

"I read that you were offended that you had never been asked," Cohen adds.

"Not offended...Well, a little bit," she admits. "Because I’m, like, the biggest fan and I feel like I grew up in Beverly Hills and this one's been asked [referring to her BH90210 co-star Jennie Garth]."

Cohen asks if Spelling is friends with any of the RHOBH cast, prompting her to list Denise Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kyle Richards. The host concludes, "Wow, there you go."

Spelling and her BH90210 co-stars have no problem airing their grievances in their new mockumentary meta-dramedy in which they are playing fictionalized versions of themselves.

"You know, you have to embrace everything, even the bad things," Garth told ET when Nischelle Turner spoke with Spelling and Garth about the project. "So I think we were all on board to look at people's perceptions of us and flip it and take the power back."

Spelling noted that a lot of the cast's bad blood was blown out of proportion by media coverage.

"Well, everything [the tabloids] write, we're just like, 'OK, let's make it a part of the story line.' This is what people think of us, so let's kind of go full force into that," she noted.

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

