'RHOBH' Casts Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke for Season 10

Garcelle Beauvais is about to make Housewives history!

The actress, known for The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue and, most recently, Spider-Man: Homecoming, is officially joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, becoming the first black woman on the cast of the Bravo hit. Beauvais is one of two new additions to season 10 of RHOBH. She’s joined by party planner Sutton Stracke. Bravo announced the casting news on Thursday.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais said in a statement. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African-American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

"I am thrilled and honored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Stracke shared in her own statement. "As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest. I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world. I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Fun times ahead for this Southern Belle in Southern California!"

"I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world," Beauvais added. "The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!"

Both women are pals of Lisa Rinna, who is also returning to the series, alongside Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Denise Richards. Lisa Vanderpump, of course, is not returning to the show.

"It just became very difficult and I just said, 'Oh, OK. That's enough,'" Vanderpump told ET back in July, explaining her decision to walk away from the series after a tough season. She added that she didn’t "regret [leaving] at all."

"What I regret is the fact that my exit wasn't as positive as some of the wonderful moments I've had on the show," she clarified. "But sometimes it's just what life throws at you, isn't it?"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in early 2020.

