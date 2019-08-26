Denise Richards’ diamond is intact.

The actress confirms to ET that she’s returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10, admitting that she’s already started filming scenes for the hit series. The 10th season will be the show’s first to not feature Lisa Vanderpump, who walked away from RHOBH halfway through season nine.

"I hope that everyone's gonna be there who was there [at the reunion]," Denise tells ET’s Nischelle Turner, playing coy about casting shakeup rumors. "I didn't get to know [Lisa Vanderpump] that well, but we're moving forward and I'm really excited about the season."

"You know, there's a bond with us and at the end of the day, there can be differences of opinions and we can move on from that, but we still support one another," she shares. "We're all very respectful of each other, we're moms and wives and have our careers, too, so I think it's important to also show that we can come together and have fun."

"They don't tell us who's coming on," Denise adds, referencing reports that Lisa Rinna’s friend, party planner Sutton Stracke, will be taking LVP’s spot in the cast. Us Weekly was first to report the casting. "They do like to keep things real and genuine, and not tell us too much before we're starting, and I love that."

Denise admits that she’d love to see her pal, Tori Spelling, join the show, though that’s unlikely. Along with Denise, the season nine lineup -- Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley -- is expected to return to the Bravo mainstay, though "friend of" Camille Grammer’s future with the group isn’t as clear.

"I haven't seen her since the reunion," Denise divulges, making note of the pair’s tense interactions while taping the special. At one point, Camille called Denise "boring" and accused Denise of encouraging her to lie to her daughter, which Denise didn’t do.

"I'm good [with Camille]," she says. "I like to resolve things, and I think there would have to be a little conversation to take place with that, but I don't like to hold a grudge. I think it's very toxic and I don't like the negativity."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills likely won’t return to Bravo until early 2020, but in the meantime, fans can catch Denise in Lifetime’s latest movie offering, The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders, premiering Sept. 2 on the cable net.

"This is a project I thought my kids would enjoy and watch, and I think that it sends a wonderful message, especially for teenagers," she shares. "And given my two oldest are teenagers … it was an easy yes."

When asked if she thinks about whether her kids will watch her work when signing on to projects, Denise confesses that she doesn’t always think everything through all the way.

“When I signed on for the Housewives, I did not think my kids would even watch any of it and they did,” she notes.

