While co-hosting The Download on ET Live on Tuesday, the 16-year-old dancer defended Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's oldest child for rocking a septum ring to pastor Joel Osteen's church service in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.

Cyberbullies called out the Wests for allowing North to sport the fake accessory, claiming it was too mature. But JoJo argued on Tuesday that the innocent 6-year-old should have every right to express herself at that age.

"It's not hurting anybody that she's wearing a nose ring," JoJo told ET's Denny Directo and Cassie DiLaura. "That's something that drives me crazy."

"North is 6, right. She's 6 years old, she's a little tiny peanut," she continued. "If she wants to wear a nose ring and play dress up, [let her]. You know when you were a little kid you used to [do that]."

Interestingly enough, it's not the first time North has worn faux body jewelry or experimented with her famous mama's makeup. She also sported a nose ring to great grandmother MJ's 85th birthday party.

"I think she's just a little kiddo, and she's just having fun," explained JoJo, who filmed a video with North while "pretend babysitting" her earlier this year. "I think Kim and Kanye are great parents, and honestly, they are two of the sweetest people ever."

JoJo called Kanye "so, so nice," and revealed to ET that the rapper has personally invited her to attend one of his Sunday Service programs.

"They've invited me and I want to go. I just have two problems," she joked. "It's very early in the morning and I don't know what to wear."

In the meantime, JoJo is gearing up for the exciting Nickelodeon premiere of JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Concert, airing Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV special will allow fans at home to see live concert performances from JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Tour, along with fun fan interviews, candid moments and the inspiration behind some of her favorite songs. Hear more in the video below!

