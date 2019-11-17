Kim Kardashian West is sharing the details of a moving moment that transpired during her work to advocate for criminal justice reform.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently sat down with the Today show's Jenna Bush Hager, where she revealed that she was present when Rodney Reed, a death row inmate who was scheduled to be executed next Wednesday, received a 120-day stay of execution on Friday. Reed was convicted of murder 21 years ago but has vehemently proclaimed his innocence.

"So, you're sitting across from him and he hears that he has this reprieve, he has this stay. What did he say?" Bush asks Kardashian in a teaser for the interview, which airs Monday.

"It was emotional. It was extremely emotional," the 39-year-old reality star replies. "And he said, 'Praise Jesus.'"

The stay of execution will enable a trial court to review Reed's case. His lawyers, through the Innocence Project, say they have new eyewitness evidence which would help prove his innocence, according to The New York Times.

Kardashian is just one of a chorus of celebrities who have advocated for Reed. Beyonce, Rihanna, Reggie Bush, Meek Mill, LL Cool J and more have shown their support for the death row inmate's case.

On Friday, after Reed received his stay of execution, Kardashian shared a series of tweets reflecting on the momentous occasion and what it means to her.

"Today, I had the honor of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration," she wrote.

"Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment," she continued. "That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney's case. We have seen Democrats and Republicans come together. We have seen grassroots activists and lawmakers link arms."

"We have heard people all around the globe speak up. And all because of a deep belief that every man or woman accused of a crime - especially one punishable by death - deserves the chance to have all available evidence considered," Kardashian concluded. "So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay!"

Reed is not the first case that Kardashian has taken a personal interest in as she pursues a law degree. In May of 2018, she met with President Donald Trump to ask that he give clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was serving a life sentence in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. One month later, it was granted and she was released.

In August, Kardashian hired Johnson to model her shapewear line, SKIMS; she told her story in a promotional video for the line.

"I was serving a life plus 25-year sentence without the possibility of parole," Johnson said in the clip. "Kim saw a video of me, she heard my story, and she said, 'This is so unfair,' and by the way, I didn't even know who Kim Kardashian was. She went to war for me to fight for my freedom -- that's why I call her my war angel, because nothing stood between her and my freedom."

See more on Kardashian below.

