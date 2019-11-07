Kim Kardashian feels "nostalgic" collaborating with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, again.

After nearly a decade, the three sisters have teamed up for the KKW Fragrance Diamond collection, which launches on Nov 8. Keltie Knight sits down with the Kardashians on Thursday's episode of Entertainment Tonight.

"I love doing collabs with my sisters. It makes me feel kind of nostalgic," Kim tells ET. "We haven't really done anything together, the three of us in so long, at least for a decade... We kind of branched out and started doing our own projects, so to me, this was a no-brainer."

Housed in sleek, glamorous, rectangular diamond-shaped bottles, available for $40 each, the three scents are offered in yellow (Kourtney), pink (Khloe) and clear (Kim). The diamond concept was an idea that came from Kim, who "used to collect these Tiffany paperweights back in the day."

Although the sisters selected their own colors and scents for the collection, Khloe praised Kim for leading the creative process.

"Well, this is Kim's expertise. She's been with the fragrance world for so long, and she's so successful at it, so I think Kourtney and I both definitely take her lead and she knows what she's doing," Khloe shares. "But when it came to our scents, that was very personal. We all would say if we liked the scent or not, it was really up to us as the scent part of it all, but Kim is so good at this that we definitely respect her opinion."

Khloe describes why she loves the feminine, floral scent of her pink perfume.

"Well, mine is actually very sweet. Mine's jasmine and lilac and tuberose are, like, their main scents, but mine is just my signature scent. It's something that I've always been drawn to, they're my favorite notes and to combine them all and they work really well on your natural body oil, so I love them."

The sisters are currently filming season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kourtney explains to ET why she has thought about leaving the reality TV show that catapulted the Kardashian-Jenner family to fame.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," the mother of three says. "But I'm not saying goodbye."

Tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday for our full interview with Kourtney, Kim and Khloe.

