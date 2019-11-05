Kim Kardashian West went all out when it came to celebrate her mom, Kris Jenner's, 64th birthday.

The reality star marked the occasion with a blast-from-the-past day that took her and her family back to their old home. The sentimental gift had Kris in tears.

"Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is," Kim said on Twitter on Tuesday. "For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40 + years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn’t where we would be eating."

"I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented our childhood home," Kim continued, sharing a video of her mom bursting into tears. Kendall and Kylie Jenner sweetly tried to comfort their mom, while Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian expressed their joy over the surprise.

I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room. I rented our childhood home. pic.twitter.com/RL6QTP5l8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 6, 2019

As Kim explained, "All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born & made us who we are. Growing up, the home had the most ridiculous wallpaper & kitchen set! I remade all of our table settings out of the same fabric & print as the wallpaper."

The group had lunch at the home "as if it hadn’t changed and we cried the entire time," Kim revealed. "When we walked out to get our cars to drive there, I had another surprise! I had rented every car my parents ever owned," she wrote. "I had some waiting outside so we could drive them to the house and the rest were lined up in the driveway of the house exactly how my parents used to have them parked."

"I even remade the exact license plates. (Yes my mom had a 2 DIE 4 license plate!) We drove to the home in these cars and relived our childhood! This was the best day ever. I am so proud I was able to keep such a meaningful surprise a secret from my mom and sisters for weeks!" she continued.

Kim concluded: "This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us! I kept it together at lunch even though I cried during the planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door & cried so hard."

This was the most special, nostalgic day of my life and we felt my dad’s presence enjoying this day with us!

I kept it together at lunch even though I cried during the planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door & cried so hard. pic.twitter.com/0JLNtBItzR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 6, 2019

See photos from the special day below.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Watch below for ET's recent interview with Kim.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Caitlyn Jenner Wishes 'Amazing' Ex-Wife Kris Jenner a Happy Birthday

Kris Jenner Turns 64: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Funny Karaoke Birthday Tribute

'KUWTK': Kris Jenner Is 'Really Happy' O.J. Simpson Set the Record Straight on 'Tasteless' Affair Rumors

Why Kim Kardashian Will Not Have Six Kids Like Mom Kris Jenner (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery