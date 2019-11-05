Caitlyn Jenner Wishes 'Amazing' Ex-Wife Kris Jenner a Happy Birthday

Happy birthday to Kris Jenner.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mom of six turned 64 on Tuesday, with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, taking to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Caitlyn and Kris married in 1991, and split in 2013; Kris filed for divorce the following year, and in 2015, Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman. The pair's drama over their split -- and Caitlyn's subsequent memoir, The Secrets of My Life -- played out on KUWTK.

"Happy birthday to this special woman!" Caitlyn, who turned 70 last month, wrote on Tuesday. "What an amazing mother and business woman you are. Love you! 🎈 🎂."

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner commented on the pic with heart emojis.

Caitlyn reunited with Kendall and Kylie, as well as Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, for her own birthday last week. In a video shared by Kim from dinner, Caitlyn revealed her birthday wish was for everyone to "get together more often."

Last May, Caitlyn spoke about missing her children.



"I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house," she told Broadly. "I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough. They all have lives. They've all moved on."



"We're just human beings; we’re going to be here for a very short time," she added. "We come and we go and at the end, when it’s all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there."

