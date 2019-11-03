Kris Jenner will never forget the friendship she shared with Nicole Brown Simpson. Her painful memories of Nicole's death -- exacerbated by annual media coverage, often salacious in nature -- played a large role on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The episode, which was shot in June, followed Kris as she struggled to deal with the annual attention that is sparked by the anniversary of the murders of Nicole and Ron Goldman.

Famously, Kris' former husband, the late Robert Kardashian, was on the legal team that successfully defended O.J. Simpson when he was charged for the murders, and with Kris having been a close friend to Nicole, she is often asked to comment or address the heartbreaking events year after year. With 2019 making 25 years, the attention and pressure was even worse.

However this year, the real frustration seemed to stem from a persistent rumor that she and O.J. once had an affair, which Kris flatly shoots down and calls "pathetic."

"It’s just lie after lie after lie and there’s only so much that one human being can take," Kris emotionally shared in a solo interview, after daughter Kim Kardashian told her about a new article claiming that Kris and O.J. once hooked up in a hot tub. She went on to call the claims "tasteless and disgusting."

"It’s just bulls**t," Kris later told daughter Khloe Kardashian. "I’m so over stupid rumors about things that never happened. I think it’s just really wrong, and you're almost forced to address them."

"I think it's just really unfair to Nicole's family and my family for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there," Kris shared, revealing that she and her legal team decided to sue.

In the midst of her frustration, Kris also sat down with her friend, Faye Resnick, who was a mutual friend of Nicole's. Together, the pair went out to eat at Toscana, a restaurant they used to eat at with their late friend.

Reminiscing on her life lead Kris to reconsider how she deals with her anger regarding tabloid coverage and the death of her friend.

"It’s hard to put into words how much I miss somebody that was such a big part of my younger life,” Kris shared in a confession interview. "Never underestimate what that person that you don’t have with you anymore has meant to your life and your soul."

"I think the way I want to focus on Nicole’s life in the future is just to celebrate the beautiful woman that she was," Kris added.

Ultimately, Kris shared her appreciation for O.J.'s decision to take to Twitter to shut down the long-lingering affair rumors once and for all.

O.J. made the remarks in a video he posted to Twitter in June shortly after joining the social media platform, sharing, "Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy. He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately that ended… But never, and I want to stress never, in any way shape or form, have I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually. And I never got any indication that she ever had any interest in me."

"So all of these stories are just bogus. Bad. Tasteless," O.J. added in the post.

"I'm really happy that he set the record straight," Kris said, while sitting with Khloe. "Done and done."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Kris Jenner Tears Up Remembering the Late Nicole Brown Simpson 25 Years After Her Murder Embed Code Restart

