The Kardashian-Jenner ladies are together again -- on the cover of a magazine, that is!

Though the multimillionaires (and that one billionaire) are always getting in quality family time on their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the group has not had a joint magazine cover in four years.

That all changes with the new CR Fashion Book's special collector's edition cover of the "Private/Public" issue, which hits newsstands on Thursday.

The cover features Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all posing in pieces by Kim's recent favorite, Thierry Mugler, and wearing Yeezy shoes by her husband, Kanye West.

The accompanying story is a first-person narrative from momager Kris, who opens up about her dreams of a big family and which of her kids she looks up to.

“Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family," the mother of six says. "I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can’t wait to have six kids – I specifically said the number six.”

She adds that when she feels "needed" is when "I'm at my best."

"I’m the captain of the ship. So it’s my responsibility to make sure everybody’s OK," she notes.

As for her six kids, Kris definitely sees some admirable qualities in her second oldest, Kim.

“Kim is an extremely emotional person who’s so full of love and affection for me and for her kids and her husband and her sisters and brother," she says. "But she’s strong and calm in the midst of a storm. She’s like the one we all run to asking, ‘What the heck just happened?’ I’ve learned a lot from her.”

Similar to Kim, Kris admits that she too has an emotional side.

“Some people can’t handle what I have to give. I am very emotional – I can get hurt and I can cry," she admits. "That pain is real, but it used to be a lot harder. I’ve lost people that I loved, and still love, very much. I’ve been disappointed in friendships over the years…At the end of the day, the reason we are so tight-knit is that there’s nothing that can get through the coat of armor. There’s just nothing. I love my family so hard that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for them."

The sisters all pose on the inside pages of the fashion magazine in a variety of looks. Kim has been donning Mugler's daring designs for months now. She even wore his styles to the Met Gala back in May. In fact, she and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, got into a heated fight on this season of KUWTK because Kourtney's stylist requested looks from the designer.

For more from the feud, watch the clip below:

