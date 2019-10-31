Kris Jenner will never forget the friendship she shared with Nicole Brown Simpson.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star and her close pal, Faye Resnick, get emotional while remembering their late friend, who was murdered alongside Ron Goldman at her home in Los Angeles in June 1994.

The two started tearing up while sharing fond memories of Nicole over dinner at Toscana, a restaurant they used to eat at with O.J. Simpson's ex-wife.

"It is very difficult being here, I have to tell you," Faye tells Kris in the clip. "We had so many occasions here. The last time I was here was with you and Nicole."

"I feel like it was just meant to be that this is where we are to celebrate her life," Kris says, after recalling the exact meal she remembers Nicole eating the last time they were at the restaurant together. "I think I've realized that I've latched on to the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend."

Kris continues on, telling Faye that every year in June she constantly feels triggered by the annual media coverage of Nicole's gruesome murder. Kris' ex-husband, the late Robert Kardashian, was involved in the 1995 trial as O.J.'s defense attorney. The former NFL star was famously tried and acquitted in the murders of both Nicole and Ron.

"It's brought up every time. It's on every news channel, it's in everything you read and everything you listen to," explains Kris. "You can't explain this to anybody. There's a part of me that just gets so angry that I mask my emotion of sadness, because I can be angry."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

RELATED CONTENT:

OJ Simpson Gives a 'Hypothetical' Account of the Night Nicole Brown Simpson Was Killed

Kris Jenner Recalls Visiting Crime Scene After Nicole Brown Simpson's Murder: 'I Think I See Blood'

Kim Kardashian Wears a Necklace From Nicole Brown Simpson While in Cuba With Kanye West

Related Gallery