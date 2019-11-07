It doesn't look like Kim Kardashian West plans to tone down her sexy looks anytime soon!

The 39-year-old mother of four attended the WSJ 2019 Innovator Awards on Wednesday night in New York City with her husband, Kanye West, and managed to make an all-denim outfit look very racy.

The reality star wore an off-the-shoulder fitted denim top with matching jeans, but it was her skintight blue leather chaps which turned into a heeled boot that turned heads.

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Kim sported the sexy look on the carpet, while Yeezy donned a navy suit with a gold chain necklace and was smiling big while by his wife's side.

When inside the event, the couple presented designer Riccardo Tisci with the 2019 Fashion Innovator award.

The couple's rare public appearance comes shortly after Kim was on The Real, and opened up about how she's made changes to please her husband's new lifestyle, which features a focus on religion and modesty.

Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

"At the end of the day, he's going to do things I don't agree with and I support him and vice versa," Kim said.

As for toning down her sexy styles, she admitted, "We were having this conversation of, 'What is too much?' I am a mother of four. I am going to be 40 next year."

Kim revealed that Kanye, 42, has been making changes to their kids' lives as well, including taking televisions out of their rooms and not allowing daughter North West to experiment with makeup as much.

The pair had one such "disagreement" about Kim's look during the Met Gala episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kanye objected to his wife's skintight Thierry Mugler dress. On The Real, Kim revealed that one problem he had with the style was that it initially had "nipples attached to it," which were later removed.

Here's more with the style savvy pair:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian on the Compromises She's Made for Kanye West Embed Code Restart

Kim Kardashian Brings Mom Kris Jenner to Tears With This Nostalgic Birthday Gift -- Watch the Sweet Moment!

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Honor' Kanye West's 'Life Change': 'But I'm Always Going to Be Me'

Kim Kardashian Says She Has Gained 18 Pounds A Year After Controversial Weight Loss

Related Gallery