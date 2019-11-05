Kim Kardashian West loves a good compromise!

The 39-year-old reality star opens up during an appearance on The Real on Tuesday with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, about how she's adapted to her husband, Kanye West's, recent lifestyle changes.

The 42-year-old rapper has embraced religion, even coming out with his new gospel album, Jesus Is King. This has led to a difference of opinion in the West household when it comes to Kim's dress and photo shoots.

"I do think that, you know, he is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he's feeling," Kim says of Kanye. "And he's been going through this life change and it's mostly about the kids."

She notes that as the couple's four children -- North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 5 months -- grow up, Kanye has changed his approach to parenting.

"He's very cautious about what we have in the house. We got rid of TVs in the kids' rooms and removed makeup from North's room. He's had this epiphany of being this... not that he wasn't an amazing dad, but being more strict as a dad and very forceful on the imagery that's in our household and what they see," the reality star explains. "I actually agree with it, but I'm always going to be me."

Kim and Kanye were recently at odds on the Met Gala episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when Kim donned a sexy Mugler look that Kanye wasn't pleased with.

"At the end of the day, he's going to do things I don't agree with and I support him and vice versa," Kim says of their disagreements. "We were having this conversation of, 'What is too much?' I am a mother of four. I am going to be 40 next year."

Moving forward, Kim is all about compromise in her family.

"There's always that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with," she says. "I take a little bit of him and I respect what he's saying and I totally compromise."

Can the same be said for the relationship between the Kardashian sisters? When asked if they are getting along these days, Kourtney replies, "They are up and down a lot, but we had a great weekend in Palm Springs," later adding, "They gang up on me all day."

"Welcome to my life, that's what they did to me my whole life until two years ago," Kim fires back.

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below:

