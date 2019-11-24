Kim Kardashian West is happy to have Rob Kardashian around more often.

The 39-year-old reality star recently spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about her new shapewear line, SKIMS, as well as her 32-year-old brother, who has been spending a good amount of time with the family.

"He's doing great," Kim said of Rob, before admitting, "He definitely is more low-key than all of us, and we love that and respect that."

As for her and her brother's plans for the upcoming holidays, the mother of four shared, "He'll be around for Thanksgiving. He's been around a lot -- I'd say for the past year or two he's been around."

Kim added, "We love having [Rob] around. ...He's doing really good."

Earlier this year, Khloe Kardashian also offered up an update on how Rob was doing after he tweeted a photo from the gym.

"Rob is doing great, he really is," Khloe told ET of her brother. "You know, he's been working out ..."

"He goes to Kim's, he's worked out for like the past five days or so and he's kicking a**. I just want Rob to do what's best for him and what makes him happy," the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added at the time. "And if that makes him happy, then we will all support him."

