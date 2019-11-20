Kim Kardashian West is setting the record straight when it comes to the apparent return of her massive engagement ring.

In recent photo shoots for her KKW fragrance Diamonds Collection, fans noticed that Kim was wearing one of her giant sparklers that were famously stolen in Paris in 2016.

"I borrowed all jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz. It was nice to borrow it all and nice to give it back to her," Kim told ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday, while promoting her new SKIMS collection in Los Angeles. "That was a really fun shoot and because it was diamonds, I thought this was the perfect way to bring it back and wear them again."

Following the Paris robbery, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed that her first 15-carat engagement ring that Kanye West gave her in 2013 wasn't stolen. However, the 20-carat emerald-cut ring that he gave her in 2016 was.

"She always knows the cut and everything that I really wanted. So when I want to wear something, I'll borrow it from her for the day," she continued, adding that, "There is a replica around. A little fake that I'll borrow from her sometimes that she made. A really nice one. It looks really nice."

Meanwhile, Kim can't wait for fans to get their hands on her SKIMS products.

"I put my heart and soul into SKIMS. I have spent so many years cutting up shapewear, sewing shapewear, dyeing shapewear. With our tape, using every kind of tape that you could imagine," Kim expressed. "I really have worked hard to find, everything in the SKIMS line is what I would have dreamed existed a while ago."

She also added that her SKIMS collection is for "anyone that would like the product," adding that Cher and Oprah Winfrey would be her dream celebs to wear the shapewear.

