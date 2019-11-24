Kim Kardashian West knows a little of what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going through.

In a new interview with Australia's The Sunday Project, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opens up about Meghan and Harry's "journey" as they find their footing as new parents amid media scrutiny.

"I think everyone has their own journey, and I think their journey is extremely personal with what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi," Kim, 39, says, referencing how Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 after being chased by photographers. Harry has previously spoken about how his experiences with his mother have made him fear the same will happen to Meghan.

"I don't think anyone can really understand what that's like except for them, but I think as I'm older and as I have kids and what I would want for them is just the safest place," Kim, a mother of four, adds. "I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it."

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, are currently in a legal battle with the U.K.'s Associated Newspapers (owners of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday). The couple opened up about their struggles in the spotlight in their recent ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"I have said for a long time ... it's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive," Meghan said. "You've got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging, and the biggest thing I know is that I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and that's the part that's really hard to reconcile. I don't know -- just take each day as it comes."

Meghan claimed that what's happened to her with the British media is not "fair."

"When people are saying things that are just untrue and they're being told they're untrue but they're allowed to still say them, I don't know anybody in the world that would feel like that's OK, and that's different than just scrutiny. That's -- what would you call that? That's a different beast. That's really just a different beast," she said.

"I think the grass is always greener. You have no idea. It's really hard to understand what it's like, but I know what it seems like it should be. It's a very different thing," she added, seemingly trying to stop herself from getting emotional. "That's OK. The good thing is I've got my baby and I've got my husband, and they're the best."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Refutes 'Untrue and Offensive' Tabloid Stories

Royal Family Concerned for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Well-Being After Seeing Documentary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Looking to 'Recharge Their Batteries' With Upcoming Break

Meghan Markle Refutes 'Untrue and Offensive' Tabloid Stories in New Court Documents Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery