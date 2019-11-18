The royal family is looking out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the recent airing of the emotional documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

A royal source tells ET that those close to Meghan and Harry were "equally frustrated by the interview [in the documentary] and concerned about their well-being." There is "great sympathy for Meghan and Harry over what they have faced particularly related to press intrusion," the source says.

"Everyone wants what’s best for them," the source notes, adding, though, that the royal family does feel Harry and Meghan have "gone a step too far."

The documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, aired last month, showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being very candid and vulnerable about their emotional states. The couple has since faced both scrutiny and praise for their openness.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently spoke with ET about the royal family's reaction to the documentary and the press it has received.

"The documentary came as a bit of a bombshell for the royal family," she said. "I don’t think anyone expected Harry and Meghan to make some of the comments that they did."

Noting that many see the special as "a bit of a cry for help," Nicholl added that Prince William was very concerned about his brother and sister-in-law upon viewing the footage.

"[Members of the royal family] clearly can see that this is a couple who are struggling with their new position, their new royal roles and I think members of the family have reached out to try and help," Nicholl added. "It's my understanding that the Duchess of Cambridge has tried to communicate and has offered to be there for both of them. And the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, Harry's stepmother who very rarely gets involved with family dynamics, has actually reached out to Meghan as well just to see if she can help in any capacity. There's no doubt this has been a difficult time for Meghan and Harry and I think members of the family are reaching out to try and help them."

The documentary was filmed during Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa last month. On the penultimate day of their trip, the couple filed legal action against British tabloids for publishing a letter between Meghan and her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Preparing for Archie's First Trip to America Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Looking to 'Recharge Their Batteries' With Upcoming Break

Hillary Clinton Visits With Meghan Markle and Meets Baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share New Pic of Baby Archie for Prince Charles’ Birthday

Related Gallery