Hillary Clinton Visits With Meghan Markle and Meets Baby Archie

American politician meets British royalty! A royal source tells ET that Meghan Markle met with Hillary Clinton at Frogmore Cottage when the former Secretary of State was in London earlier this week promoting her and daughter Chelsea's new book, The Book of Gutsy Women.

While in Windsor, England, Hillary and Meghan discussed their shared interests. Prince Harry wasn’t there, the source says, but the former first lady was able to coo over baby Archie, while she and Meghan "bonded over their shared commitment to women’s issues." The source adds that they also discussed the letter Meghan wrote to Hillary when she was 11 years old.

As a young girl, Meghan was responsible for shaking up the advertising industry, after challenging the "sexist" language in an Ivory dish soap commercial, which proclaimed that "women are fighting greasy pots and pans." She wrote letters to civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred, then-first lady Hillary, Nick News anchor Linda Ellerbee and the soap's manufacturer, Procter & Gamble -- which eventually changed the ad to "people are fighting greasy pots and pans."

"The Duchess and secretary Clinton had a mutual fan girl, lovely personal meeting," the source says of Hillary's visit with Meghan. The Daily Mailwas the first to report on the private meeting.

The British royal family is known for not taking sides politically, but Meghan, 38, has been candid prior to her time in the family as to her political leanings. Prince Harry, 35, has also met and collaborated with the Obama family several times for his Invictus Games charity work.

Hillary has spoken out in defense of Meghan several times recently. Last month in an interview with the U.K.'s The Sunday Times, she called how the public was treating the Duchess "inexplicable." Earlier this month, she told the BBC of Meghan, "Oh my God, I want to hug her!"

Meghan herself has been vocal about her struggles as a public figure. She and Harry spoke out about their treatment in the British tabloids during their emotional documentary special, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Watch the clip below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Says She Doesn't Want People to Love Her, She Wants Them to Hear Her Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle Challenged Gender Roles in an Ad at 11 Years Old -- and Made a Big Change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share New Pic of Baby Archie for Prince Charles’ Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Spend Christmas With Royals

Related Gallery