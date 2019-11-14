Happy Birthday, grandpa! Prince Charles celebrated his 71st birthday on Thursday and to honor the special occasion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a sweet photo of the future king and his grandson, Archie.

"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa! 🎂," the Sussex Royal account captioned the black-and-white shot from Archie's July christening service.

The never-before-seen photo features Prince Charles looking lovingly at his grandson, while the Duke of Sussex cradles his son.

Charles attended the private christening of Archie with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present at the event.

Charles won't get to see baby Archie for a bit as Harry, Meghan and their 6-month-old are heading stateside to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. A palace spokesperson previously told ET that the young family will not be spending Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family after doing so for the last two years.

Christmas will be spent with Doria, though it is unknown whether she will travel back to England for the festivities or whether the Sussexes will stay in America for Christmas.

"They may choose to take a leaf out of William and Kate's book and spend one year in the U.K. with Harry's family and the next year in the U.S. with Doria," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET. "I think there's every chance that they might spend Christmas in America."

