News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share New Photo of Baby Archie for Prince Charles' Birthday

By Rachel McRady‍
Archie, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Happy Birthday, grandpa! Prince Charles celebrated his 71st birthday on Thursday and to honor the special occasion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a sweet photo of the future king and his grandson, Archie. 

"Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa! 🎂," the Sussex Royal account captioned the black-and-white shot from Archie's July christening service. 

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales - Sir, Pa, Grandpa! 🎂 Photo credit: Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The never-before-seen photo features Prince Charles looking lovingly at his grandson, while the Duke of Sussex cradles his son. 

Charles attended the private christening of Archie with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present at the event. 

View this post on Instagram

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Charles won't get to see baby Archie for a bit as Harry, Meghan and their 6-month-old are heading stateside to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. A palace spokesperson previously told ET that the young family will not be spending Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family after doing so for the last two years. 

Christmas will be spent with Doria, though it is unknown whether she will travel back to England for the festivities or whether the Sussexes will stay in America for Christmas. 

"They may choose to take a leaf out of William and Kate's book and spend one year in the U.K. with Harry's family and the next year in the U.S. with Doria," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET. "I think there's every chance that they might spend Christmas in America." 

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Spend Christmas With Royals

Prince William Gives Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a Special Shout-Out

Meghan Markle Honors American Troops With Throwback Photos for Veterans Day

Related Gallery