Credit where credit is due! Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration in London on Tuesday, honoring the work of volunteers for the text support line Give Us a Shout.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched the 24/7 text support service along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this past May. The Fab Four, along with the Royal Foundation, have supported the efforts of volunteers from around the country who have exchanged more than 6 million messages with people in crisis since May.

“Catherine and I, and Harry and Meghan couldn’t be more proud of what Give Us a Shout has accomplished," William is quotes as saying in a tweet shared on his and Kate's account. "We’re hugely proud and hugely grateful to all of you for being part of this.”

Though Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, were not at the event, the brothers and their wives did reunite over the weekend at the Festival of Remembrance.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently opened up to ET about the Duke of Cambridge's reaction to seeing his brother's vulnerable documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

"The Duke of Cambridge, who hadn't actually seen the documentary before it aired, was, according to sources at Kensington Palace, quite concerned for his brother after the documentary," Nicholl told ET. "And I've heard from other sources closely linked to the royal family that other members too have been quite concerned for Meghan and Harry. They clearly can see that this is a couple who are struggling with their new position, their new royal roles, and I think members of the family have reached out to try and help. It's my understanding that the Duchess of Cambridge has tried to communicate and has offered to be there for both of them."

