Kim Kardashian West loves her beautiful family, especially knowing how lucky she is to have been able to give birth to her eldest children, North, 6, and Saint, 4, and to have been able to have surrogates carry her youngest kids, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 7 months.

In a new clip for her shapewear company, Skims, Kim opens up about suffering from pre-eclampsia or toxemia during her pregnancies with both North and Saint.

Explaining that the condition "is basically when the mom's organs start to shut down," Kim adds, "The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby."

The 39-year-old reality star reveals that her daughter North weighed only four pounds at birth and came almost six weeks early.

After the birth, Kim then suffered from a condition called placenta accreta, meaning her placenta wouldn't come out following her delivery.

"That is what women die from in child birth," Kim explains.

When she struggled with the same conditions during the birth of her son, Saint, Kim then had to have multiple procedures to help her body recover from the trauma.

"After that I actually had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did from the inside," she reveals. "But on the outside I was filming and photo shoots and, you know."

Though she wanted to have more children, her doctors urged her to avoid another pregnancy.

"I asked my doctors, 'Can I do it one more time?' And they were like, 'We won't even put an embryo in you, that would be like, malpractice,'" she says. "And I opted to have two different surrogates to use the last two embryos we had."

Ultimately, Kim doesn't regret what her body had to go through in order for her to have her family.

"I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies -- it was all worth it," Kim says in the clip before asking fans to donate to the charity of her choice -- The Bail Project -- to help keep families together.

