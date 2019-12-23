Kylie Jenner Shows Off Christmas Decorations With Daughter Stormi in Heartwarming Holiday Vlog
Christmas is super sweet this year for Kylie Jenner and her little girl, Stormi.
The reality star and billionaire makeup mogul welcomed fans into her home, via a new YouTube vlog posted on Monday, where she showed off her gorgeous Christmas decorations.
Kylie carried her nearly 2-year-old daughter in her arms and rocked a pair of sparkling reindeer antlers as she gave a stylish tour of her estate, decked out in classy white and gold adornments, including a massive Christmas tree standing tall in the foyer.
The video tour actually got sweeter when Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, arrived and gave her adorable granddaughter an early present -- a massive, fully furnished playhouse complete with a fake fireplace, wooden kitchen stove, and pink shag rugs, among other cozy comforts.
"Stormi, this is all my furniture from when I was a baby!" Kylie marvels, before adding that the heartfelt gift was getting her choked up.
"This just reminds me of when you were a little girl," Kris said of the two-story playhouse, adding that she wants Kylie "to have the same memories" with her daughter.
The Kardashian-Jenner family is among many celebs going all out for the holidays this year. Check out the gallery below for a look at how other stars are celebrating Christmas.
