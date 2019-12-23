Christmas is super sweet this year for Kylie Jenner and her little girl, Stormi.

The reality star and billionaire makeup mogul welcomed fans into her home, via a new YouTube vlog posted on Monday, where she showed off her gorgeous Christmas decorations.

Kylie carried her nearly 2-year-old daughter in her arms and rocked a pair of sparkling reindeer antlers as she gave a stylish tour of her estate, decked out in classy white and gold adornments, including a massive Christmas tree standing tall in the foyer.

The video tour actually got sweeter when Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, arrived and gave her adorable granddaughter an early present -- a massive, fully furnished playhouse complete with a fake fireplace, wooden kitchen stove, and pink shag rugs, among other cozy comforts.

"Stormi, this is all my furniture from when I was a baby!" Kylie marvels, before adding that the heartfelt gift was getting her choked up.

"This just reminds me of when you were a little girl," Kris said of the two-story playhouse, adding that she wants Kylie "to have the same memories" with her daughter.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is among many celebs going all out for the holidays this year. Check out the gallery below for a look at how other stars are celebrating Christmas.

