Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are bringing their family together for the holidays.

A source tells ET that "although they aren't a couple, Kylie and Travis will be spending Christmas together with their daughter, Stormi. The duo is planning to spend it in California as a family. Kylie and Travis have always put Stormi first and want her to be around all of her cousins and family during the holidays."

"Kylie and Travis have done a wonderful job as co-parents and making Stormi’s holiday special will be no different," the source adds. TMZ was first to report the news.

Jenner and Scott split in October, taking some time away from each other. They have remained close and continue to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter. This also isn't the first holiday they have spent together since separating.

A source previously confirmed to ET that the former couple spent Thanksgiving together at Kris Jenner's house in Palm Springs, California.

"The couple has always been on good terms, and Stormi is their main priority," the source said at the time. "Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially. However, everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian West, was asked about her youngest sister's relationship with Scott. While she didn't have answers, she did comment on their amazing co-parenting skills.

"I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly," she said, adding that the giant rock Jenner was previously seen wearing did not mean her and Scott were back together. "The big ring, definitely they're not engaged, and I think she's wearing it on a different finger. I think she bought that herself."

For more on Jenner and Scott's relationship post-split, watch below.

