Travis Scott is one proud dad!

On Sunday, the 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a few photos of his daughter, Stormi Webster, rocking his signature look.

"Daddy's hair," Scott captioned his Instagram post, which included four pics of his 21-month-old daughter dressed like him in a green Astroworld shirt, gold jewelry, a pair of his newly released Air Force 1 Cactus Jack sneakers, and adorable box-braids with clear beads.

"Stormi's world," he captioned a second post, showing a close up of Stormi's "like father, like daughter" look.

Scott's latest posts come just days after Kylie Jenner shared photos from Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, where she supported her ex along with their 1-year-old daughter, and close gal-pals Sofia Richie and Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou.

"Making memories with my besties," Kylie captioned her post, which included a series of pics and adorably showed Stormi rocking pink headphones at the event to protect her ears.

Last month, news broke that Kylie and Travis decided to take a break after more than two years of dating.

"Kylie and Travis are in a really good place, and are slowly hanging out with one another more and more," a source told ET earlier this month. "They aren't back together, but neither is seeing anyone else right now."

The former lovebirds seems to be co-parenting well as they recently spent Halloween together.

“Travis and Kylie spent Halloween together and enjoyed a night of trick-or-treating with their daughter Stormi,” a source told ET. “Kylie also threw a big Halloween party for the family, which included a pumpkin patch, candy stations, dessert table, bartenders, craft station for the kids and much more.”

