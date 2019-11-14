Kylie Jenner is spending quality time with friends while supporting her ex, Travis Scott.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old beauty mogul shared pictures on Instagram of her and her close gal-pals -- including Sofia Richie and Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou -- at Travis' Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. Kylie also brought along her and Travis' daughter, 1--year-old Stormi.

In the photos, the ladies strike a few fun poses and Kylie carries an adorable Stormi, who wears large pink headphones to protect her ears.

"Making memories with my besties," Kylie wrote.

News broke in October that Kylie and 28-year-old Travis had split after more than two years of dating. Clearly, the two are making co-parenting work, recently spending Halloween together.

"Kylie and Travis are in a really good place, and are slowly hanging out with one another more and more," a source told ET earlier this month. "They aren't back together, but neither is seeing anyone else right now."

Kylie has already shot down rumors pointing to her and her ex, rapper Tyga, rekindling, and last week, rumors began to circulate that she's dating 33-year-old rapper Drake. However, a source close to Drake told ET that he and Kylie aren't romantically involved and not seeing one another. Additionally, a source close to Kylie told ET that dating isn’t on her mind right now, and she’d still like to make things work with Travis.

