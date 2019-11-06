Kylie Jenner and Drake Not Dating Despite Reports, Sources Say

Kylie Jenner might be in her feelings following her split from Travis Scott, but that doesn't mean she's dating Drake. ET can confirm that the 22-year-old makeup mogul is not in a relationship with the 33-year-old rapper, despite recent reports.

Kylie has known Drake for a very long time, but they are just friends. A source close to Drake told ET that the musician and Kylie are not romantically involved and not seeing one another. Additionally, a source close to Kylie says dating isn’t on her mind right now, and she’d still like to make things work with Travis, the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

The romance rumors between these two began after Kylie attended Drake's 33rd birthday party last month, despite the "God's Plan" emcee having longstanding beef with Kylie's brother-in-law, Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously shot down reports that she had rekindled her romance with ex Tyga after she was spotted outside of his studio following her split from Travis.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," Kylie tweeted at the time. "There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

Last month, a source close to Kylie told ET that she is "in a very good place and is happy above everything after the recent split with Travis."

Since their breakup, Kylie and the 28-year-old rapper have been successfully co-parenting Stormi and are on friendly terms.

