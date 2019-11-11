Kylie Jenner Dances at Ex Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Texas

Travis Scott had a high-profile fan in the crowd at his Astroworld Festival over the weekend -- his ex, Kylie Jenner!

In a video captured by the Houston Chronicle, the 22-year-old makeup mogul was spotted dancing to singer Rosalía on Saturday at the event while standing next to the stage.

According to the Chronicle, Rosalía dedicated a song to Jenner and gave her a shout out on stage. Later in the evening, Scott told fans that his 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whom he shares with Jenner, was also at the festival.

Since their split was announced in early October, the exes have continued to successfully co-parent baby Stormi, taking her on Halloween excursions and even attending Jenner's Halloween bash as a family.

“Kylie and Travis are in a really good place, and are slowly hanging out with one another more and more,” a source recently told ET. “They aren’t back together, but neither is seeing anyone else right now.”

Despite recent rumors, ET previously confirmed that Jenner is not dating Drake. A source close to the 33-year-old rapper told ET that he and Kylie are not romantically involved and not seeing one another. Additionally, a source close to Jenner says dating isn’t on her mind right now, and she’d still like to make things work with Scott, 28.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Drake are Not Dating, Sources Say Embed Code Restart

Kylie Jenner and Drake Not Dating Despite Reports, Sources Say

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spend Halloween Together, Hanging Out 'More and More'

Kylie Jenner Sports Similar Mermaid Costume to Kim Kardashian 7 Years Ago

Related Gallery