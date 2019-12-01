Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent the holiday weekend together, but that doesn't mean they're back in a relationship.

A source confirms to ET that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, spent Thanksgiving together at Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday, amid footage of the pair getting close during a casino outing on Friday.

"The couple has always been on good terms and Stormi is their main priority," ET's source says. "Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially."

"However, everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out," the source adds.

Jenner and Scott announced their split on Oct. 3, after over two years of dating. Amid rumors last month that Jenner was dating Drake, a source told ET that the two were just friends -- and that Jenner wanted to make things work with Scott.

During a recent interview with ET, Jenner's single sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, opened up about their own love lives, and whether they'd be open to double dating.

"I don't mind dating, and I met Tristan [Thompson] on a blind date, so I do both," Khloe shared, before telling Kourtney, "You are not a good dater. You get uncomfortable."

Kourtney, 40, said she would be open to a group date, but noted she's not actively looking for love. "I am also in a space where I just don't care to distract with, you know, I'm not like, 'no,' I'm just living life and whatever happens, happens," she explained. "But I'm not thinking about [it], I'm not putting my energy there."



Meanwhile, 35-year-old Khloe said she isn't dating at the moment.



"I'm just super happy and content and I'm focused on work and, like, taking care of me and my body, my soul and True," she said. "I'm just having so much fun with her, and when I want to, I will. It's not some deliberate thing that I think that hard about."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian on What It's Like Being Single at the Same Time

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Real Hair in Post-Shower Video

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kylie Jenner's $600 Million Deal (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Talks Playing Matchmaker for Single Sisters Khloe and Kourtney (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery