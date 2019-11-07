Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are enjoying the single life together.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke to Khloe and Kourtney as well as Kim Kardashian West ahead of the sisters' new KKW Fragrance Diamond collection launching on Friday, and they discussed their dating lives. While Kim has been happily married to Kanye West since 2014, Khloe and Kourtney are both currently single. Khloe split from Tristan Thompson in February, while Kourtney split from model Younes Bendjima last August.

Despite being incredibly close, the sisters said they actually never double date. Khloe noted that a double date would especially not be ideal for Kourtney.

"I don't mind dating, and I met Tristan on a blind date, so I do both," Khloe shared, before telling Kourtney, "You are not a good dater. You get uncomfortable."

Still, Kourtney said she would be game for some type of group date, though the 40-year-old mother of three isn't actively looking for love.

"I am also in a space where I just don't care to distract with, you know, I'm not like, 'no,' I'm just living life and whatever happens, happens," she explained. "But I'm not thinking about [it], I'm not putting my energy there."

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Khloe said she isn't dating at the moment.

"I'm just super happy and content and I'm focused on work and, like, taking care of me and my body, my soul and True," she said about her life revolving around her 1-year-old daughter with Tristan. "I'm just having so much fun with her, and when I want to, I will. It's not some deliberate thing that I think that hard about."

As for 39-year-old Kim, she recently renewed her wedding vows with Kanye, which was documented on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim said they wanted to renew their vows after five years of marriage and have their four kids there -- 6-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago and 5-month-old Psalm -- for the special moment.

"Well, we had really traditional vows our first time around and so we wrote something that was just more intimate and special to us and where we're at now five years later, so it definitely is different," she noted. "I mean, I just think after having kids, it just is such a life-changer. Life is so different. I feel like this is when life really begins and it's been so much fun to be on this journey with someone that just brings you on this whirlwind of a life that I never dreamed that I would have, so it's been a lot of fun."

The women are clearly busier than ever these days with their own personal projects, but Kim said she loved working with her sisters on the highly anticipated KKW Fragrance Diamond collection, which launches on Nov. 8.

"It makes me feel kind of nostalgic," Kim said. "We haven't really done anything together -- the three of us -- in so long. It really has, at least for a decade, really been the three of us, until we kind of branched out and started doing our own projects, so to me, this was, like, a no brainer to do a collab with Kourtney and Khloe."

Kim also said that the different fragrances named after each of the sisters are definitely personalized to their own individual tastes.

"I think if you know us, you smell Kourtney's and you're like, 'Oh my god, this is Kourtney,'" she shared. "You smell mine and you're like, 'Oh my god.'"

Kim recently surprised the sisters' mother, Kris Jenner, with an incredibly thoughtful gesture on Kris' 64th birthday. Watch the video below to see the special moment.

Kim Kardashian Brings Mom Kris Jenner to Tears With This Nostalgic Birthday Gift -- Watch! Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Stretch Marks in Sexy Bikini Pic: 'We've All Got Them'

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Honor' Kanye West's 'Life Change': 'But I'm Always Going to Be Me'

Kim Kardashian Says She Has Gained 18 Pounds A Year After Controversial Weight Loss

Related Gallery