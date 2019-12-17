Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Back Together? Kim Kardashian Says...

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still on a break?

After news broke in October that they were taking some time away from their romantic relationship, the pair have remained close and amiable, co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, together.

However, Kylie recently sparked rumors that the pair may have rekindled their romance after she was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring. On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian West, is asked about the relationship status of her youngest sister but doesn't have a lot of answers.

"I don't know. Isn't that what I always say when I come here?" Kim teases. "No, I honestly don't know."

That doesn't stop the mother of four from speculating on the 22-year-old makeup mogul and the 28-year-old rapper.

"I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly," Kim says. "The big ring, definitely they're not engaged, and I think she's wearing it on a different finger. I think she bought that herself."

Kim adds, "I don't know the status, if they're together or not, I don't think they are."

A source previously confirmed to ET that Kylie and Travis spent Thanksgiving together at Kris Jenner's house in Palm Springs, California.

"The couple has always been on good terms, and Stormi is their main priority," ET's source previously said. "Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially. However, everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out."

