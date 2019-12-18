A decade brings a lot of fashion trends with it and we're looking back on the most memorable ones that defined the 2010s.

While there are a few we're happy to leave in the past (wedge sneakers, anyone?!), it's fun to go down memory lane and see the clothes and accessories everyone talked about and wanted -- worn by the biggest stars like Katy Perry, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more.

Other nostalgic trends include jeggings, peplum tops and the rise of athleisure, which has grown to be a fashion category in itself!

As we enter a new decade, reflect back on the biggest fashion trends from 2010 to 2019.

2010: Bandage Dresses

Admit it, you had one, we all had one! The body-con bandage dress, made famous by Herve Leger, was the ultimate girls night out dress (just pair with smokey eyes and you were ready for the club, once upon a time!) And celebs like Katy Perry wore the sexy piece for appearances and red carpets. They came in a variety of shades to collect from bright red to sleek black.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

2011: Jeggings

Whether you loved it or hated it, the jean-and-legging hybrid was everywhere in the early 2010s. The ultra-skinny and stretchy, comfy silhouette was easy to dress up or down. The way Beyonce styled her jeggings is giving us major nostalgia -- a very 2011 outfit thanks to the combination of a billowy blouse, statement necklace, oversized satchel and platform stiletto booties.

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

2012: Wedge Sneaker

It all started with the Isabel Marant Bekett wedge velcro sneaker that found its way on many famous feet such as Gisele Bundchen's. The trendy footwear -- a favorite among street style stars -- was as polarizing as it was beloved. Many imitations followed.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

2013: Peplum

Sweet, feminine style was very much in during this time of the decade: think skater dresses, floral print and peplum, lots of it. The fluttery hem adorned a plethora of blouses and frocks back then. Sleeveless peplum tops were particularly popular as seen on Selena Gomez at the Kids' Choice Awards, teamed with shorts and accessorized with a box clutch and ankle-strap heels -- so 2013!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2014: Crop Tops

Taylor Swift embraced the year of the crop top by donning the midriff-baring piece in heavy rotation, almost always coordinated with a matching skirt. The abbreviated length gave a flirty touch any look and continues to be a staple to this day.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

2015: Athleisure

Activewear is no longer only reserved for the gym! 2015 was the peak of athleisure when celebs across the board, with Kendall Jenner at the helm, stepped out in leggings, trainers and sports bras, styled in elevated ways that look sleek, as everyday wear. Dressing down became a big trend at this time.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

2016: The Naked Dress

From sheer to nude-colored designs, dresses that make the wearer look "naked" flooded many red carpets in 2016 (Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly the queen of this trend!). The ultra-sexy dress isn't for the faint of heart, so when a star pulls off the skin-baring style all eyes are on her.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

2017: Bike Shorts

Athleisure reached another level a few years ago, particularly with the rise of bike shorts. Another love-it-or-hate-it trend, the athletic short became a favorite among It girls from Hailey Bieber to the Kardashian-Jenners to wear while out and about -- whether they styled it under other activewear pieces or with a blazer and heels. The edgy, of-the-moment sporty look became immensely popular on social media through 2019.

SAV/GC Images

2018: Pantsuits

Polished pantsuits were a huge trend in 2018 with celebs like Cardi B suiting up in a rainbow of shades from vibrant green to fuchsia pink to classic gray. A power suit look can prove to be even more impactful than a gown.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

2019: Utilitarian Style

Utilitarian-inspired pieces such as boiler suits and cargo pants were hugely popular this year. Style stars like Billie Eilish owned the cool-girl trend and made it one of the most covetable looks of the year.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

