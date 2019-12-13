2019 has been a whirlwind of memorable fashion moments.

From the runway to the red carpet, celebrities and fashionistas alike have delivered unforgettable looks, events and even history-making occasions we're still talking about as we head into 2020.

Remember when Gigi Hadid stopped the Chanel fashion show crasher? How about when Lady Gaga slayed the Met Gala with four different looks?

Let us remind you as we look back at the fashion moments that defined the last 12 months.

Jennifer Lopez Recreates Versace Jungle Dress Moment

Lopez broke the internet in September when she closed the Versace spring/summer 2020 fashion show by strutting down the runway in a similar version of the famous green jungle print dress that catapulted her to fashion icon status almost 20 years ago at the 2000 GRAMMYs. The surprising moment only added to the impressive year the multi-hyphenate has been having -- she starred in the critically acclaimed film, Hustlers (for which she is now nominated for a Golden Globe and SAG Award), celebrated her 50th birthday in July, was honored with CFDA Fashion Icon Award in June and got engaged to Alex Rodriguez in March. It's J.Lo's world and we're just living in it!

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld's Last Chanel Collection

In February, the inimitable designer and longtime creative director of Chanel died at the age of 85, and his death equally shook the fashion industry and Hollywood. Lagerfeld was responsible for catapulting the Parisian design house into a modern household name with iconic designs that have defined the Chanel name and creating campaigns with A-list stars over the years -- Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Penelope Cruz, Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp, just to name a few.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Two weeks following his death, the brand debuted Lagerfeld's last collection during Paris Fashion Week in March. The winter wonderland-inspired show was a beautiful tribute to the late designer with emotion pouring from the runway. Both Delevingne and Cruz walked in the show as many of Lagerfeld's muses watched from the front row, including Kristen Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Janelle Monae and Marion Cotillard.

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Lady Gaga's Multiple Outfits at Met Gala

The Met Gala 2019's Camp theme delivered a plethora of show-stopping fashion, but we have to give the award to the most memorable moment to the one and only Lady Gaga (this theme was literally made for her!). The musician had not one but four outfits to show off that night, channeling a living doll in custom designs by her longtime friend, Brandon Maxwell. First, Gaga arrived in a voluminous, billowy fuchsia pink dress and matching oversized hair bow, which was taken off to reveal a second look of a stunning structured black gown, which she floated in while holding an umbrella.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/WireImage

For the third, Gaga showed off a pink bustier form-fitting dress that was underneath. Her Haus of Gaga team touched up her glam as she rocked square sunglasses and took a call on a retro brick cellphone. She concluded the red carpet performance in a black sparkly set of bra, high-waist underwear and fishnet tights, while wheeling a pink wagon.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Meghan Markle Guest Edits British Vogue

Instead of gracing the cover, the Duchess of Sussex went behind the scenes and guest edited the September edition of British Vogue. Markle's Forces of Change issue features 15 women who the royal believes represents impactful change in the world, including Jane Fonda, Gemma Chan, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and more. Markle worked closely with the mag's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, and famous photographer Peter Lindbergh to capture the beautiful and natural black-and-white portraits of the women she admires.

Billy Porter's Oscars Gown

The Pose actor took everyone's breath away in statement-making fashion at the Oscars in a custom tuxedo gown, designed by Christian Siriano back in February. In addition to immediately becoming one of the best-dressed celebs that evening, Porter brought gender-fluid style to the forefront in the fabulous voluminous velvet number. Since that moment, Porter has become one of the biggest red carpet stars to watch.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rihanna Makes History With Her Own Luxury Fashion Label

The singer-turned-designer launched her first luxury clothing and accessories label, Fenty Maison, in May. Rihanna already has Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty under her belt. The mogul made history as the first woman of color to lead a design house under luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH (which owns Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Christian Dior) and the first woman to create an original label at LVMH. Bravo, RiRi!

Julien Hekimian/Getty images for Fenty

Cardi B's Vintage Mugler Ensemble

The rapper embodied fashion with a capital F in a vintage 1995 Mugler couture outfit from the archives at the GRAMMYs this year. Cardi gave the world one of the most unforgettable awards show looks of the decade in the a pink-and-black shell-shaped skirt, shimmery bodysuit accented with pearls, matching gloves and a coordinating pearl beehive headpiece.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gigi Hadid Stops Chanel Fashion Show Crasher

The show must go on! Hadid kept it professional when French YouTuber Marie Benoliel, dressed in a Chanel-like black-and-white tweed outfit, crashed the finale of the spring/summer 2020 fashion show, in October. The supermodel confronted Benoliel, who bypassed security and leaped up onto the catwalk to join the models. Hadid escorted the prankster away from the Parisian rooftop runway set. Although she never addressed the incident publicly, fans were both shocked and amused but praised Hadid for her professionalism.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Viktor & Rolf's Meme Collection

At the beginning of the year, the designer duo sent down dramatic tulle gowns emblazoned with sarcastic quips that made the looks themselves memes. The viral dresses read "Sorry I'm Late I Didn't Want to Come" and "I'm Not Shy I Just Don't Like You" that had social media posting the dresses in rotation.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

