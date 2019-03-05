Stars bid farewell to Karl Lagerfeld at the late designer's last Chanel show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.

Lagerfeld, who was the creative director for the French brand since 1983, died in February at the age of 85. This marks the last collection designed by Lagerfeld, who also designed for Fendi. His longtime collaborator and right-hand woman, Virginie Viard, has been named his successor for Chanel following his death.

The event took place at the Grand Palais -- the home of Chanel's extravagant shows. The fall/winter 2019/2020 line debuted against the backdrop of a winter wonderland featuring beautiful, snow-capped chalets.

The most influential figures of the fashion community, including Lagerfeld's many A-list muses, sat front row and some even walked the runway.

Cara Delevingne, who appeared in many campaigns for the design house, opened the show in a stunning black-and-white checked tweed belted jumpsuit, matching hat, layered necklaces and a houndstooth coat. Delevingne also led the finale walk with fellow models who got teary during the emotional show.

Peter White/Getty Images

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz, who became the face of the brand last year, gave us supermodel vibes for her runway debut, donning a white tiered ruffled sweater, fuzzy mini skirt and platform snow boots as she carried a white rose, paying tribute to Lagerfeld.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Back in December, the acclaimed actress described what it was like to work with the icon to ET at the Metiers d'Art Pre-Fall 2019 show in New York City.

"That experience was very interesting because the shoot was one hour long," Cruz shared. "He shoots, like, five minutes per picture. He knows exactly what he wants. I was asking him to direct me because it's easier when I have a character to protect me. There you're playing yourself and I tell him to give me a character, scenes to imagine, to create distance from myself and he would tell me, 'No, it's perfect. Do whatever you want.' He's very nice and he's very funny. He has a great sense of humor."

Kaia Gerber also walked the runway as she rocked an all-white outfit similar to what Cruz wore.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown shared via Instagram the beautiful illustration card left on the attendees' seats of Lagerfeld and Coco Chanel with the sentimental quote, "The beat goes on..." She also posted a video of the models in action during the finale.

See what the stars wore to the historic show.

Kristen Stewart

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

