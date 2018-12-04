Penelope Cruz's Chanel Fashion Show Look Is a Midnight Masterpiece

Penelope Cruz knows how to make a statement.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winner oozed elegance in a dress that can be best described as a "midnight masterpiece" at the Chanel Metiers d'Art Pre-Fall 2019 show held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Tuesday. Cruz, who was announced as the brand's newest ambassador in July, arrived at the fashion show in a dark gown that featured a sheer top with a bedazzled bodice and feathered skirt.

"This is one of the dresses from the Metiers d'Art from last year," Cruz told ET at the event's red carpet. The actress kept her look classic with black peep-toe heels, minimal jewelry and her dark locks tousled and parted to the side. Her makeup consisted of soft brown eyeshadow, pink blush and a nude lip.

When asked what she was most excited to see from Karl Lagerfeld's latest collection, Cruz said she expected "to see [the] beautiful art that he always creates. I'm a very big fan of everything that he has done his entire career."

In October, Cruz's 2018/2019 Chanel Cruise Collection campaign was released. The Spanish actress looked stunning in an array of black-and-white photos shot by the creative director.

"That experience was very interesting because the shoot was one-hour-long," Cruz shared. "He shoots like five minutes per picture. He knows exactly what he wants. I was asking him to direct me because it's easier when I have a character to protect me. There you're playing yourself and I tell him to give me a character, scenes to imagine, to create distance from myself and he would tell me, 'No, it's perfect. Do whatever you want.' He's very nice and he's very funny. He has a great sense of humor."

Meanwhile, Cruz and husband Javier Bardem are gearing up for the holidays. "It's all about family. I'm very family-oriented, that's how I was raised," she expressed. "But Christmas, even more."

Earlier this year, the brunette beauty and Bardem opened up to ET about the cultural values they have passed down to their two children.

