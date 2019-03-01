Bella Hadid is under the weather, but that doesn't stop her from rocking the runways.

The supermodel revealed she's battling a 101-degree fever via Instagram Story on Thursday with the caption, "101 fever is not cute when walking a runway."

Although Hadid looked a little distressed and tired in the photo taken in the car, she completely turned it around when she strutted down two catwalks during Paris Fashion Week that day, and we honestly can't tell that she's sick!

First, the raven-haired beauty was utmost fierce as she walked down in a black-and-gray, sparkly one-shoulder dress and leather over-the-knee boots at the fall/winter 2019 Redemption show. Her tresses were sleek and straight for the edgy ensemble.

Next up, Off-White! The hardworking model closed designer Virgil Abloh's fall/winter 2019 show in a yellow-and-gray, floor-trailing checkered coat that was left open to bare her chest and toned midriff with matching hot pants and boots.

The star was joined by Abloh, sister Gigi and Project Runway host Karlie Kloss in the finale. Gigi wore a black tie maxi dress with sexy slit and sneakers, while Kloss wowed in a similar gown in yellow and coordinating tote.

