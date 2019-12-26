The Best New Year's Eve Dresses and Jumpsuits Under $150 -- Shop Our Faves!
It's not too late to scoop up something special to wear for New Year's Eve!
With end-of-year soirees coming up, we're all scrambling to score a piece or two to rock while we welcome a new decade. If you're into dressing up, this one is for you -- we've gathered a plethora of dresses and jumpsuits with no shortage of bright colors, sparkles and eye-catching silhouettes and details to end 2019 strong.
Plus, all are under $150 as we know you're on a tight budget post-gift shopping. Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the chicest New Year's Eve dresses and jumpsuits.
And check out more NYE outfit ideas inspired by celebs and glamorous beauty looks to try.
The ultimate NYE dress if we ever saw one! This mirrored disco ball-inspired strapless dress boasts gorgeous ruffles. Receive 50% off with the code DAY3.
This '80s-inspired animal print jacquard mini features a plunging neckline, ruched detailing and puffed shoulders.
An elegant bias cut satin silhouette that boasts a sparkly rhinestone strap that cascades down the back.
Burgundy sequins, flirty asymmetric neckline and tulip hem -- it's the ultimate party girl dress.
Is comfort a priority? A cozy bright red sweater dress is equally chic and festive.
A shimmery long-sleeve mini with a sexy surprise exposed back.
A slinky copper-tone maxi for a very special outing.
This tux-inspired off-the-shoulder black-and-white jumpsuit is sleek yet feminine.
A polished one-piece with sweet bow detail. Receive 15% off automatically at checkout until Dec. 24.
A fierce, sexy silky jumpsuit made for dancing in all night long.
A rich emerald velvet jumpsuit you can layer with a sleek turtleneck and booties.
A classic sequin number offered in a simple '90s-inspired spaghetti strap design.
Get that kiss at midnight in this stunning sparkly magenta piece.
A sophisticated sheer sleeve dress that's perfect for family gatherings.
All eyes will be on you thanks to this fashion-forward sequin dress accented with dramatic tulle neckline.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
New Year's Eve Outfits Inspired by Celebs -- Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and More
Janelle Monae's Makeup Artist Recreates Her White Eyeliner Look That's Perfect for NYE Glam (Exclusive)
Style Look Back at 2019: The 5 Biggest Celebrity Fashion and Beauty Trends of the Year