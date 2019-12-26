It's not too late to scoop up something special to wear for New Year's Eve!

With end-of-year soirees coming up, we're all scrambling to score a piece or two to rock while we welcome a new decade. If you're into dressing up, this one is for you -- we've gathered a plethora of dresses and jumpsuits with no shortage of bright colors, sparkles and eye-catching silhouettes and details to end 2019 strong.

Plus, all are under $150 as we know you're on a tight budget post-gift shopping. Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the chicest New Year's Eve dresses and jumpsuits.

And check out more NYE outfit ideas inspired by celebs and glamorous beauty looks to try.

Strapless Dress with Exaggerated Ruffle Eloquii Eloquii Strapless Dress with Exaggerated Ruffle Eloquii The ultimate NYE dress if we ever saw one! This mirrored disco ball-inspired strapless dress boasts gorgeous ruffles. Receive 50% off with the code DAY3. REGULARLY $150 $79.99 at Eloquii

Animal Jacquard Long Sleeve Velvet Minidress Topshop Nordstrom Animal Jacquard Long Sleeve Velvet Minidress Topshop This '80s-inspired animal print jacquard mini features a plunging neckline, ruched detailing and puffed shoulders. $55 at Nordstrom

Velvet Asymmetric Mini Dress in Burgundy Lavish Alice ASOS Velvet Asymmetric Mini Dress in Burgundy Lavish Alice Burgundy sequins, flirty asymmetric neckline and tulip hem -- it's the ultimate party girl dress. $127 at ASOS

Rib-knit Dress H&M H&M Rib-knit Dress H&M Is comfort a priority? A cozy bright red sweater dress is equally chic and festive. REGULARLY $39.99 $20.99 at H&M

Leone Mini Dress Superdown Revolve Leone Mini Dress Superdown A shimmery long-sleeve mini with a sexy surprise exposed back. $74 at Revolve

Estelle Draped Satin Maxi Slipdress Bardot Nordstrom Estelle Draped Satin Maxi Slipdress Bardot A slinky copper-tone maxi for a very special outing. REGULARLY $99 $89.80 at Nordstrom

Tuxedo Jumpsuit New York & Company New York & Company Tuxedo Jumpsuit New York & Company This tux-inspired off-the-shoulder black-and-white jumpsuit is sleek yet feminine. REGULARLY $89.95 $44.97 at New York & Company

Bow Detail Jumpsuit Aqua Bloomingdale's Bow Detail Jumpsuit Aqua A polished one-piece with sweet bow detail. Receive 15% off automatically at checkout until Dec. 24. $88 at Bloomingdale's

Crisscross Halter Neck Cut-Out Jumpsuit Express Express Crisscross Halter Neck Cut-Out Jumpsuit Express A fierce, sexy silky jumpsuit made for dancing in all night long. REGULARLY $88 $35 at Express

It Girl Status Velvet Jumpsuit Modcloth Modcloth It Girl Status Velvet Jumpsuit Modcloth A rich emerald velvet jumpsuit you can layer with a sleek turtleneck and booties. REGULARLY $79 $64.99 at Modcloth

Kyle Sequin Mini Dress Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Kyle Sequin Mini Dress Urban Outfitters A classic sequin number offered in a simple '90s-inspired spaghetti strap design. $69 at Urban Outfitters

Three Of Us Dress in Pink Showpo Showpo Three Of Us Dress in Pink Showpo Get that kiss at midnight in this stunning sparkly magenta piece. $70 at Showpo

Sheer Sleeve Dress 3921 Oak + Fort Oak + Fort Sheer Sleeve Dress 3921 Oak + Fort A sophisticated sheer sleeve dress that's perfect for family gatherings. REGULARLY $78 $66 at Oak + Fort

Combination Sequin Dress Zara Zara Combination Sequin Dress Zara All eyes will be on you thanks to this fashion-forward sequin dress accented with dramatic tulle neckline. REGUALRLY $89.90 $59.99 at Zara

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

New Year's Eve Outfits Inspired by Celebs -- Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and More

Janelle Monae's Makeup Artist Recreates Her White Eyeliner Look That's Perfect for NYE Glam (Exclusive)

Style Look Back at 2019: The 5 Biggest Celebrity Fashion and Beauty Trends of the Year