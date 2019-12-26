Shopping

The Best New Year's Eve Dresses and Jumpsuits Under $150 -- Shop Our Faves!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
It's not too late to scoop up something special to wear for New Year's Eve! 

With end-of-year soirees coming up, we're all scrambling to score a piece or two to rock while we welcome a new decade. If you're into dressing up, this one is for you -- we've gathered a plethora of dresses and jumpsuits with no shortage of bright colors, sparkles and eye-catching silhouettes and details to end 2019 strong. 

Plus, all are under $150 as we know you're on a tight budget post-gift shopping. Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the chicest New Year's Eve dresses and jumpsuits.

And check out more NYE outfit ideas inspired by celebs and glamorous beauty looks to try. 

Strapless Dress with Exaggerated Ruffle
Eloquii
Eloquii Strapless Dress with Exaggerated Ruffle
Eloquii
Strapless Dress with Exaggerated Ruffle
Eloquii

The ultimate NYE dress if we ever saw one! This mirrored disco ball-inspired strapless dress boasts gorgeous ruffles. Receive 50% off with the code DAY3. 

REGULARLY $150

Animal Jacquard Long Sleeve Velvet Minidress
Topshop
Topshop Animal Jacquard Long Sleeve Velvet Minidress
Nordstrom
Animal Jacquard Long Sleeve Velvet Minidress
Topshop

This '80s-inspired animal print jacquard mini features a plunging neckline, ruched detailing and puffed shoulders. 

ASOS Cowl Back Bias Cut Midi Dress with Rhinestone Back Detail in Satin
ASOS
ASOS Cowl Back Bias Cut Midi Dress with Rhinestone Back Detail in Satin
ASOS
ASOS Cowl Back Bias Cut Midi Dress with Rhinestone Back Detail in Satin
ASOS

An elegant bias cut satin silhouette that boasts a sparkly rhinestone strap that cascades down the back. 

Velvet Asymmetric Mini Dress in Burgundy
Lavish Alice
Lavish Alice Velvet Asymmetric Mini Dress in Burgundy
ASOS
Velvet Asymmetric Mini Dress in Burgundy
Lavish Alice

Burgundy sequins, flirty asymmetric neckline and tulip hem -- it's the ultimate party girl dress. 

Rib-knit Dress
H&M
H&M Rib-knit Dress
H&M
Rib-knit Dress
H&M

Is comfort a priority? A cozy bright red sweater dress is equally chic and festive. 

REGULARLY $39.99

Leone Mini Dress
Superdown
Superdown Leone Mini Dress
Revolve
Leone Mini Dress
Superdown

A shimmery long-sleeve mini with a sexy surprise exposed back. 

Estelle Draped Satin Maxi Slipdress
Bardot
Bardot Estelle Draped Satin Maxi Slipdress
Nordstrom
Estelle Draped Satin Maxi Slipdress
Bardot

A slinky copper-tone maxi for a very special outing. 

REGULARLY $99

Tuxedo Jumpsuit
New York & Company
New York & Company Tuxedo Jumpsuit
New York & Company
Tuxedo Jumpsuit
New York & Company

This tux-inspired off-the-shoulder black-and-white jumpsuit is sleek yet feminine. 

REGULARLY $89.95

Bow Detail Jumpsuit
Aqua
Aqua Bow Detail Jumpsuit
Bloomingdale's
Bow Detail Jumpsuit
Aqua

A polished one-piece with sweet bow detail. Receive 15% off automatically at checkout until Dec. 24. 

Crisscross Halter Neck Cut-Out Jumpsuit
Express
Express Crisscross Halter Neck Cut-Out Jumpsuit
Express
Crisscross Halter Neck Cut-Out Jumpsuit
Express

A fierce, sexy silky jumpsuit made for dancing in all night long. 

REGULARLY $88

It Girl Status Velvet Jumpsuit
Modcloth
Modcloth It Girl Status Velvet Jumpsuit
Modcloth
It Girl Status Velvet Jumpsuit
Modcloth

A rich emerald velvet jumpsuit you can layer with a sleek turtleneck and booties. 

REGULARLY $79

Kyle Sequin Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Kyle Sequin Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
Kyle Sequin Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters

A classic sequin number offered in a simple '90s-inspired spaghetti strap design. 

Three Of Us Dress in Pink
Showpo
Showpo Three Of Us Dress in Pink
Showpo
Three Of Us Dress in Pink
Showpo

Get that kiss at midnight in this stunning sparkly magenta piece. 

Sheer Sleeve Dress 3921
Oak + Fort
Oak + Fort Sheer Sleeve Dress 3921
Oak + Fort
Sheer Sleeve Dress 3921
Oak + Fort

A sophisticated sheer sleeve dress that's perfect for family gatherings. 

REGULARLY $78

Combination Sequin Dress
Zara
Zara Combination Sequin Dress
Zara
Combination Sequin Dress
Zara

All eyes will be on you thanks to this fashion-forward sequin dress accented with dramatic tulle neckline. 

REGUALRLY $89.90

