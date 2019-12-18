The countdown is on!

New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means it’s the last event of 2019 and it’s ideal to start off 2020 on a stylish note.

Wherever your plans take you -- a glamorous night out, dinner and dancing with the girls or a casual house gathering with friends and family -- you simply want a cute NYE outfit.

To help figure out your last look before the start of a new decade, we’ve gathered a handful of chic ensembles worn by our go-to fashion muses to inspire your vibe for the big night. Ahead, five outfit formulas to channel for New Year’s Eve, inspired by Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and more stars.

Shop similar pieces, below.

Off-the-Shoulder Top and Jeans

Hailey Bieber never appears like she’s trying too hard. Follow the model’s footsteps by opting for a statement off-the-shoulder top and classic black skinny jeans (we found one accented by stunning silver fringe, drool) and pointed-toe pumps. Finish the sexy, cool look off with tousled waves, smokey eye makeup and tube hoop earrings, a Hailey signature.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for CALVIN KLEIN

GET THE LOOK:

Medium Hollow Hoop Earrings Argento Vivo Nordstrom Medium Hollow Hoop Earrings Argento Vivo $98 at Nordstrom

Sweater Dress and Boots

If you're headed to a low-key party, this cozy, chic outfit is perfect, as seen on Selena Gomez. The singer chose an oversized tiger print sweater dress as the lead, paired with black tights, suede knee boots and gold ball drop earrings.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Georgette Black Steve Madden Steve Madden Georgette Black Steve Madden $140 at Steve Madden

Feather Dress

Haven't you heard? Feathers are the new sequins. If you're dressing to the nines, go all out in a fabulous feathered frock like fashion girl Alexa Chung. Add romantic flair with modern pearl earrings and a trendy mini bag. Tie the look together in ankle-strap pumps. Tights optional.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for NETFLIX

GET THE LOOK:

Astrid Dress LPA Revolve Astrid Dress LPA $218 at Revolve

Paisleah Ankle Strap Pump Jessica Simpson Nordstrom Paisleah Ankle Strap Pump Jessica Simpson REGULARLY $88.95 $44.48 at Nordstrom

Satin Top and Wide-Leg Pant

Channel ultimate sophistication a la Alicia Keys in this elegant, sleek number. Tuck a black high-neck, long-sleeve satin blouse into a white wide-leg trouser. Rhinestone or crystal accessories transform the look from polished to party-ready -- sparkly jewelry is a no brainer for New Year's Eve!

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

GET THE LOOK:

Wide-Leg Pants White House Black Market White House Black Market Wide-Leg Pants White House Black Market $99 at White House Black Market

Sloan Embellished Satin Clutch Jessica Mcclintock Lord + Taylor Sloan Embellished Satin Clutch Jessica Mcclintock REGULARLY $48 $20.16 at Lord + Taylor

Crystal Cuff Bracelet Zaxie Zaxie Crystal Cuff Bracelet Zaxie $38 at Zaxie

Statement Suit

Ranging in sequined designs to sheeny metallic silhouettes, a dazzling power pantsuit is a fantastic alternative to a dress. Kacey Musgraves recently rocked a festive glimmering two-piece and a sparkly choker necklace to decorate her bare decolletage.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Crystal Tennis Choker Adina's Jewels Adina's Jewels Crystal Tennis Choker Adina's Jewels $125 at Adina's Jewels

