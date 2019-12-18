Fashion

New Year's Eve Outfits Inspired by Celebs -- Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Hailey Bieber 1280
Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for CALVIN KLEIN

The countdown is on!

New Year’s Eve is around the corner, which means it’s the last event of 2019 and it’s ideal to start off 2020 on a stylish note.

Wherever your plans take you -- a glamorous night out, dinner and dancing with the girls or a casual house gathering with friends and family -- you simply want a cute NYE outfit. 

To help figure out your last look before the start of a new decade, we’ve gathered a handful of chic ensembles worn by our go-to fashion muses to inspire your vibe for the big night. Ahead, five outfit formulas to channel for New Year’s Eve, inspired by Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and more stars.

Shop similar pieces, below.

Off-the-Shoulder Top and Jeans 

Hailey Bieber never appears like she’s trying too hard. Follow the model’s footsteps by opting for a statement off-the-shoulder top and classic black skinny jeans (we found one accented by stunning silver fringe, drool) and pointed-toe pumps. Finish the sexy, cool look off with tousled waves, smokey eye makeup and tube hoop earrings, a Hailey signature.

Hailey Bieber at off-the-shoulder top and black jeans
Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for CALVIN KLEIN

GET THE LOOK: 

Metallic Ruffle Off The Shoulder Cropped Top
Express
Express Metallic Ruffle Off The Shoulder Cropped Top
Express
Metallic Ruffle Off The Shoulder Cropped Top
Express
REGULARLY $69.90

Skinny Jean with Fringe
Eloquii
Eloquii Skinny Jean with Fringe
Eloquii
Skinny Jean with Fringe
Eloquii

The Esatto 90mm
M.Gemi
M.Gemi The Esatto 90mm
M.Gemi
The Esatto 90mm
M.Gemi

Medium Hollow Hoop Earrings
Argento Vivo
Argento Vivo Medium Hollow Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom
Medium Hollow Hoop Earrings
Argento Vivo

Sweater Dress and Boots 

If you're headed to a low-key party, this cozy, chic outfit is perfect, as seen on Selena Gomez. The singer chose an oversized tiger print sweater dress as the lead, paired with black tights, suede knee boots and gold ball drop earrings.

Selena Gomez in animal print sweater and boots
Marc Piasecki/GC Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Camel Tiger Wide Rib High Neck Oversized Jumper Dress
PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing Camel Tiger Wide Rib High Neck Oversized Jumper Dress
PrettyLittleThing
Camel Tiger Wide Rib High Neck Oversized Jumper Dress
PrettyLittleThing

Georgette Black
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Georgette Black
Steve Madden
Georgette Black
Steve Madden

High Waist Luxe Tights
Spanx
Spanx High Waist Luxe Tights
Nordstrom
High Waist Luxe Tights
Spanx

Sterling Silver Double Ball Bar Drop Earrings
Aqua
Aqua Sterling Silver Double Ball Bar Drop Earrings
Bloomingdale's
Sterling Silver Double Ball Bar Drop Earrings
Aqua
REGULARLY $74

Feather Dress

Haven't you heard? Feathers are the new sequins. If you're dressing to the nines, go all out in a fabulous feathered frock like fashion girl Alexa Chung. Add romantic flair with modern pearl earrings and a trendy mini bag. Tie the look together in ankle-strap pumps. Tights optional. 

Alexa Chung in pink feathered dress
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for NETFLIX

GET THE LOOK:

Astrid Dress
LPA
LPA Astrid Dress
Revolve
Astrid Dress
LPA

Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings
Shopbop
Dayla Pearl Drop Earrings
BaubleBar

Paisleah Ankle Strap Pump
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Paisleah Ankle Strap Pump
Nordstrom
Paisleah Ankle Strap Pump
Jessica Simpson
REGULARLY $88.95

Goal White Pearl Grab Bag
Topshop
Topshop Goal White Pearl Grab Bag
Topshop
Goal White Pearl Grab Bag
Topshop

Satin Top and Wide-Leg Pant

Channel ultimate sophistication a la Alicia Keys in this elegant, sleek number. Tuck a black high-neck, long-sleeve satin blouse into a white wide-leg trouser. Rhinestone or crystal accessories transform the look from polished to party-ready -- sparkly jewelry is a no brainer for New Year's Eve! 

Alicia Keys at City of Hope Gala 2019
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

GET THE LOOK: 

The Chery Top
L'Academie
L'Academie The Chery Top
Revolve
The Chery Top
L'Academie

Wide-Leg Pants
White House Black Market
White House Black Market Wide-Leg Pants
White House Black Market
Wide-Leg Pants
White House Black Market

Sloan Embellished Satin Clutch
Jessica Mcclintock
Jessica Mcclintock Sloan Embellished Satin Clutch
Lord + Taylor
Sloan Embellished Satin Clutch
Jessica Mcclintock
REGULARLY $48

Long Rhinestone Earrings
H&M
H&M Long Rhinestone Earrings
H&M
Long Rhinestone Earrings
H&M

Crystal Cuff Bracelet
Zaxie
Zaxie Crystal Cuff Bracelet
Zaxie
Crystal Cuff Bracelet
Zaxie

Statement Suit

Ranging in sequined designs to sheeny metallic silhouettes, a dazzling power pantsuit is a fantastic alternative to a dress. Kacey Musgraves recently rocked a festive glimmering two-piece and a sparkly choker necklace to decorate her bare decolletage. 

Kacey Musgraves performing at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Curve Oilslick Metallic Suit
ASOS
ASOS Curve Oilslick Metallic Suit
ASOS
Curve Oilslick Metallic Suit
ASOS

Crystal Tennis Choker
Adina's Jewels
Adina's Jewels Crystal Tennis Choker
Adina's Jewels
Crystal Tennis Choker
Adina's Jewels

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts from Disney+, Lululemon, Barefoot Dreams and More

The Best Holiday Dresses and Jumpsuits Under $150 -- Shop Our Faves!

Holiday Party Outfit Ideas Inspired by Celebs -- Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes and More

 