Look Back at 2019: The 5 Biggest Celebrity Fashion and Beauty Trends of the Year

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
biggest fashion and beauty trends of 2019
ETonline / Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Rich Fury/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Times Square Edition Premiere

With the year coming to a close, we're looking back on the biggest fashion and beauty trends of 2019! 

The past 12 months were certainly stylish, with celebrities and Hollywood stars at the forefront of influencing all of us to try a fresh crop of trends, particularly ones that make a big statement. ET Style has narrowed it down to the top five trends that were everywhere, spotted on the red carpet, the street and on Instagram. 

Rediscover the fashion and beauty trends that defined 2019 and shop our picks of products to try the trends if you haven't already. 

Snakeskin

Leopard print wares and accessories were huge in 2018, but an edgier and arguably cooler animal print took over in 2019. Snakeskin had a ubiquitous presence this year from the street to the red carpet. Kim Kardashian West, Cardi B and Kendall Jenner were all celebs who wore the trend in rotation via sexy dresses to wearable separates. 

Kim Kardashian at Dior Men Fall 2020 show
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men
Cardi B in snakeskin dress
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Courvoisier® Cognac
Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Times Square Edition Premiere
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Times Square Edition Premiere

GET THE LOOK: 

Long Sleeve Body-Con Dress
Leith
Leith Long Sleeve Body-Con Dress
Nordstrom
Long Sleeve Body-Con Dress
Leith

Chels Tan Snake
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Chels Tan Snake
Steve Madden
Chels Tan Snake
Steve Madden

Snake Print Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Snake Print Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Snake Print Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx

Mini Bag 

Throughout 2019, stars have been toting around mini bags in which they can only stuff cards, a phone and maybe a lipstick. It girls like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner have carried the adorable minute purse style everywhere. However, Lizzo showed off the most teeny-tiny design from Valentino at the AMAs, which could probably just fit a penny.

lizzo 2019 amas
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid green mini bag trend
Gotham/GC Images
View this post on Instagram

ice me out💚💍

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

GET THE LOOK:

Lilly Mini Crossbody Bag
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Lilly Mini Crossbody Bag
Urban Outfitters
Lilly Mini Crossbody Bag
Urban Outfitters

Ultra Mini Ladies' Wallet Bag
ASOS
ASOS Ultra Mini Ladies' Wallet Bag
ASOS
Ultra Mini Ladies' Wallet Bag
ASOS

PU Mini Knot Handle Clutch Bag
Boohoo
Boohoo PU Mini Knot Handle Clutch Bag
Boohoo
PU Mini Knot Handle Clutch Bag
Boohoo
REGULARLY $27

Euphoria Makeup

The boundary-breaking HBO teen drama, which premiered this summer, had the internet obsessed with the head-turning beauty looks on the show, created by the series' head makeup artist, Doniella Davy (whose Instagram is filled with BTS photos of her work). There was no shortage of glitter, rhinestones, negative space eyeliner and watercolor eyeshadow in bright shades rocked by characters like Rue, played by Zendaya, Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, and Maddy, played by Alexa Demie -- convincing fans that makeup looks usually associated with high-fashion editorial can be worn IRL. 

View this post on Instagram

✨Useful glitter tip below✨// Rue’s winter formal makeup PRODUCTS: I used @kevynaucoin ElectroPop palette’s burgundy eyeshadow color, applied with my fingers for optimal pigment. This was Rue’s hero color throughout Season 1, and the same color as her signature hoodie — you see the hoodie’s moment of origin in the montage of Rue’s memories that leads up to her drug relapse. Then I layered @glitterinjections Blueberry pressed glitter on top of the eyeshadow, which instantly made her lids two-toned. In some angles you just saw the reddish shadow, and in others you saw the blue glitter. This was exactly how the corsette part of her costume appeared in real life, which I was trying to imitate. I added @glitterinjections Star of the Sea pressed glitter to her temples, which has tiny iridescent stars in it. For the “pool of tears” effect under her eyes I used @lemonhead.la Houdini because it’s a gel and I wanted that to stay put. 👉IMPORTANT GLITTER TIP: Pressed glitters work really well on top of powder eyeshadows, but the glitter may travel a bit to other parts of your face. Glitter gels, while they will stay exactly where you put them, will completely muck up a regular powder eyeshadow. Gels work the best either alone or on top of a longwear eyeshadow cream or liner. 👈 Part of the reason why I wanted to include “Houdini” in Rue’s makeup is because we saw that color on Jules earlier on at the carnival. Since Jules was “doing” Rue’s makeup for the winter formal I wanted her to use something that we had seen on her before, a product that Jules “owned.” Honestly I have no idea if anyone picks up on these tiny details, but these kinds of things definitely inspire my designs. I used a @makeupforever pencil in Free Burgundy to line her lower water line, @macpro face & body foundation, @beccacosmetics shimmery powder blush in Songbird and @beccacosmetics Lush Lip Colour Balm in Cherry Ganache. I topped off the look with an iridescent star by @face_lace placed under her left eye, mimicking the billboard image, which was a film still of Rue from Episode 1, where she had a smaller star in the same place. 📸 @likethejetsons #euphoriahbo #euphoriahbomakeup

A post shared by d o n i e l l a d a v y (@donni.davy) on

View this post on Instagram

PSA: There’s more to Maddy’s makeup than rhinestones and cat-eyes! 🙀💎Underneath her elaborate armor, Maddy feels the pain of crushed childhood dreams and a psychotic and abusive boyfriend. I designed her makeup to have a fantastical element to it because despite her fierce outward personality, Maddy is a diehard Romantic who wants to transcend the “loveless marriage” that is her home life. Swipe to see some of my favorite looks that @kirinrider gorgeously brought to life, always adding her own unique flair! The last pic was just a random makeup test that I did on Alexa before we started filming, but I think it fits in with this post. #euphoriahbo #euphoriahbomakeup #rhinestones #rhinestonebrows #rhinestoneeyes #feeleuphoria #euphoriamaddy

A post shared by d o n i e l l a d a v y (@donni.davy) on

GET THE LOOK: 

2000-Piece Round Crystal Rhinestones 6 Sizes with Pick Up Tweezer and Pen
TecUnite
Amazon TecUnite Crystal Rhinestones Face Art
Amazon
2000-Piece Round Crystal Rhinestones 6 Sizes with Pick Up Tweezer and Pen
TecUnite

Bright Vibes Neon Pressed Pigment Palette
Violet Voss
Violet Voss Bright Vibes Neon Pressed Pigment Palette
Sephora
Bright Vibes Neon Pressed Pigment Palette
Violet Voss

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Sephora
Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila

Hair Accessories

Barrettes, pins and headbands, oh my! So many celebs like Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba and Bebe Rexha rocked accessories atop their heads for that extra statement flair and a little throwback vibe. From crystal and pearl to resin designs, hair accessories had a recognizable resurgence this year. (It was seen everywhere on social media, too.)  

Ashley Graham hair accessories Met Gala 2019
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Jessica Alba headband Baby2Baby Gala 2019
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
View this post on Instagram

Black on black on black on black 🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on

GET THE LOOK: 

Pearl Hair Clip Three-Pack
J.Crew
J.Crew Pearl Hair Clip Three-Pack
J.Crew
Pearl Hair Clip Three-Pack
J.Crew

Plain Padded Headband
Kitsch x Justine Marjan
Kitsch x Justine Marjan Plain Padded Headband
Shopbop
Plain Padded Headband
Kitsch x Justine Marjan

12-Piece Rhinestone Bobby Pins
Onene
Amazon Onene rhinestone hair pins
Amazon
12-Piece Rhinestone Bobby Pins
Onene

High Ponytails

Blame it on Ariana Grande, but the high ponytail hairstyle became a big red carpet trend this year. Stars like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez chose snatched, doll-like ponytails for major events. We recommend rocking this style with a stunning holiday dress or jumpsuit for Christmas and New Year's Eve. 

Ariana Grande on tour in london
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Hailey Bieber, Met Gala 2019
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Brown Bungee Elastics
Kitsch
Kitsch Brown Bungee Elastics
Ulta
Brown Bungee Elastics
Kitsch

Vegan Boar Bristle Hair Brush
Briogeo
Briogeo Vegan Boar Bristle Hair Brush.psd
Sephora
Vegan Boar Bristle Hair Brush
Briogeo

Hairdresser's Invisible Oil UV Protective Dry Oil Finishing Spray
Bumble and Bumble
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil UV Protective Dry Oil Finishing Spray
Nordstrom
Hairdresser's Invisible Oil UV Protective Dry Oil Finishing Spray
Bumble and Bumble

