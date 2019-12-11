With the year coming to a close, we're looking back on the biggest fashion and beauty trends of 2019!

The past 12 months were certainly stylish, with celebrities and Hollywood stars at the forefront of influencing all of us to try a fresh crop of trends, particularly ones that make a big statement. ET Style has narrowed it down to the top five trends that were everywhere, spotted on the red carpet, the street and on Instagram.

Rediscover the fashion and beauty trends that defined 2019 and shop our picks of products to try the trends if you haven't already.

Snakeskin

Leopard print wares and accessories were huge in 2018, but an edgier and arguably cooler animal print took over in 2019. Snakeskin had a ubiquitous presence this year from the street to the red carpet. Kim Kardashian West, Cardi B and Kendall Jenner were all celebs who wore the trend in rotation via sexy dresses to wearable separates.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Courvoisier® Cognac

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Times Square Edition Premiere

GET THE LOOK:

Chels Tan Snake Steve Madden Steve Madden Chels Tan Snake Steve Madden $141 at Steve Madden

Mini Bag

Throughout 2019, stars have been toting around mini bags in which they can only stuff cards, a phone and maybe a lipstick. It girls like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner have carried the adorable minute purse style everywhere. However, Lizzo showed off the most teeny-tiny design from Valentino at the AMAs, which could probably just fit a penny.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Lilly Mini Crossbody Bag Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Lilly Mini Crossbody Bag Urban Outfitters $39 at Urban Outfitters

Euphoria Makeup

The boundary-breaking HBO teen drama, which premiered this summer, had the internet obsessed with the head-turning beauty looks on the show, created by the series' head makeup artist, Doniella Davy (whose Instagram is filled with BTS photos of her work). There was no shortage of glitter, rhinestones, negative space eyeliner and watercolor eyeshadow in bright shades rocked by characters like Rue, played by Zendaya, Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, and Maddy, played by Alexa Demie -- convincing fans that makeup looks usually associated with high-fashion editorial can be worn IRL.

GET THE LOOK:

Hair Accessories

Barrettes, pins and headbands, oh my! So many celebs like Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba and Bebe Rexha rocked accessories atop their heads for that extra statement flair and a little throwback vibe. From crystal and pearl to resin designs, hair accessories had a recognizable resurgence this year. (It was seen everywhere on social media, too.)

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

GET THE LOOK:

Plain Padded Headband Kitsch x Justine Marjan Shopbop Plain Padded Headband Kitsch x Justine Marjan $33 at Shopbop

High Ponytails

Blame it on Ariana Grande, but the high ponytail hairstyle became a big red carpet trend this year. Stars like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez chose snatched, doll-like ponytails for major events. We recommend rocking this style with a stunning holiday dress or jumpsuit for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Brown Bungee Elastics Kitsch Ulta Brown Bungee Elastics Kitsch $7 at Ulta

