Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo is showing ET Style how to rock a statement eyeliner look that’s unexpectedly easy to do!

Oquendo created a stunning white cat eye on Janelle Monae back in March for a Chanel fashion show, and it’s the perfect glam for the holidays and New Year’s Eve!

First, the makeup pro, who also paints the famous faces of Karlie Kloss, Ella Balinska and Camila Mendes, preps the face with liquid foundation and applies concealer under the eyes and buffs it out, followed by dusting the face with the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Custom Finish Powder Foundation.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“I’m leaving her skin very fresh, almost no makeup at all actually,” Oquendo explains.

“I love to use a powder foundation, especially when I’m doing a bolder red carpet look, because then you really don’t see it on the skin. It sort of disappears,” he added.

Now, it’s time for the best part -- the eyes! Using the Shiseido Kajal Ink Artist Shadow, Liner Brow in Kabuki White, Oquendo draws small strokes along the lash line, creating an elongated flick upward from the corner of the eye toward the end of the brow, extending the line all the way to the inner corner waterline.

To clean it up, he uses micellar water and a pointed cotton bud to clean up and sharpen the shape of the cat eye.

Then, Oquendo coats the top and bottom lashes with his drugstore favorite -- Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Mascara.

“It’s really all about trust when you’re working with a celebrity for red carpet, because you know their image and their red carpet likeness is so important," he said on creating looks for his A-list clients.

"It’s so much trust, and [Monae] is so lovely and trusted me to create that kind of look, and she wore the heck out of it," he said of working with the singer.

Finish off by adding a subtle hint of pink color on the cheeks with the Maybelline Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush in Nude Burn, topped off with a cream highlighter swept on the cheekbones and a subtle neutral lip color and clear lip gloss.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Watch the full tutorial in the video above and check out more beauty stories we love:

RELATED CONTENT:

The Biggest Beauty Trends of the 2010s -- Contouring, Ombre Hair and More

Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras Looks Back on a Decade of the Star's Hairstyles (Exclusive)

Holiday Gift Guide -- Beauty Products Loved by Celebs Like Mandy Moore, Rihanna and Meghan Markle