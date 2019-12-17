Ready for some throwbacks?

As we enter 2020, we're taking a look back on the biggest beauty trends of the 2010s that influenced all of us, particularly by the celebs who rocked them -- such as Kim Kardashian West, who brought the contouring phenomenon to the forefront and Cara Delevingne for bringing back the full, natural brow.

Other trends that run the gamut include the ombre hair color (which everyone and their mother had in the early 2010s), plump pouts (we blame Kylie Jenner) and today's trend of colorful makeup and hair.

Ahead, go down memory lane and browse through the best makeup and hair trends of the decade.

2010: Smokey Eye Makeup

Dark, smokey eye makeup was the go-to glam for fancy events and nights out at the start of the decade (this was Taylor Swift's signature look during the early days in her pop star career). Although lighter colors have become more popular to use for smokey eyes over the years, the buffed out black or gray eyeshadow look is a classic and undoubtedly sultry.

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

2011: Bold Lipstick Colors

Statement-making lipstick colors were all the rage in 2011 from a vampy burgundy hue -- a la Rihanna at the 2011 Met Gala -- to bright orange. Various brands started to release a rainbow of shades, which were popularly swatched by beauty gurus on YouTube.

Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic

2012: Ombre Hair

Whether you were brunette or blonde, ombre hair was arguably the most coveted style of 2012. The gradient look that went from dark to light from root to tip was rocked by so many celebs, including Miley Cyrus. Different variations of the purposely grown-out-looking color began to surface from dip-dye to balayage to sombre (soft ombre). The effortless-appearing aesthetic continues to be a popular choice to this day.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2013: Winged Eyeliner

Snatched cat-eye flicks complemented the feminine, polished style that was popular in 2013 -- as seen on Lauren Conrad, paired with a ballerina top bun. Inky black liquid eyeliners that give precise application became a staple during this time.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

2014: Full Brows

In contrast to the thin, plucked arches of the '90s, 2014 brought the rise of British It girl and supermodel Cara Delevingne and her famous naturally full brows. Beauty lovers began to grow out their own or fill in sparse areas for bold silhouettes. In turn, makeup brands jumped on the trend and launched a plethora of brow products, including pencils, powders, pens, pomades and gels. The popularity of microblading (aka semi-permanent makeup) and eyebrow extensions followed.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

2015: Overlined Lips

Kylie Jenner's plump pout became a sensation in 2015, resulting in fans opting for lip fillers and/or overlining the lips and applying a matte liquid lipstick, particularly in a brown-nude shade, for that bee-stung look (Jenner does both). The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star capitalized on the trend she launched with her own line of Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits later that year -- which subsequently made her into America's youngest billionaire in 2018.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2016: Contouring / Instagram Makeup

Speaking of Jenner, this list would not be complete without Kim Kardashian West. Although the reality TV star brought attention to the old professional makeup artist trick of contouring back in 2012, the concept gained trajectory and took on a life of its own a few years later, developing into the "Instagram makeup look" that consists of a full contour to chisel the face, along with baking, highlighting, perfectly shaping the brows, full eye look and overlining the lips.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

2017: The Lob

The cooler cousin of the bob, the lob trend -- a short haircut that hangs right above the shoulders -- had multiple stars, such as Bella Hadid, across the board chopping their tresses off starting in 2017. What made this cut so modern and chic was its overall one length and soft texture.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

2018: Colorful Eye Makeup

There were no boundaries when it came to color in 2018. Whether it was painted on the lips or eyes (or both in the case of Tracee Ellis Ross at the Emmys), brights from neons to pastels added playful vibes to both everyday and red carpet makeup. The trend continued to be huge into 2019 -- one word: Euphoria.

John Shearer/Getty Images

2019: Colorful Hair

Brights didn't stop in 2018. For 2019, we saw many celebs rocking it atop their heads. Exhibit A: Lady Gaga's periwinkle blue icy blonde locks at the Golden Globes. Colorful dye jobs and wigs continue to be tried out in rotation.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

