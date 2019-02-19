It was a sad day in the world of fashion on Tuesday when news broke that legendary designer and creative director Karl Lagerfeld had died at the age of 85.

A Chanel spokesperson confirmed the news to ET early Tuesday morning, saying in a statement, “It is with deep sadness that the House of Chanel announces the passing of Karl Lagerfeld, the Creative Director for the Chanel Fashion House since 1983. An extraordinary individual, Karl Lagerfeld, reinvented the brand’s codes created by Gabrielle Chanel.”

The brand went on to call Lagerfeld "a prolific creative mind with endless imagination."

Shortly after, an outpouring of tributes from stars began on social media.

Designers Donatella Versace and Victoria Beckham were some of the first stars to comment on the loss on Instagram.

“Karl, your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I,” Donatella wrote, referencing her late brother. "We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you.”

Beckham posted a black-and-white portrait of Lagerfeld, writing, “So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP xvb.”

Here are more celebrity tributes:

We lost a true legend! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot & I was so nervous to work w such an icon! The world is so much chicer because u existed! I’m beyond honored to have had the opportunity to work w u. U are so loved & will be missed pic.twitter.com/0BSXoLDNN7 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

Thank you for everything Karl x pic.twitter.com/UVY28s2K0b — florence welch (@flo_tweet) February 19, 2019

The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld #KarlLagerfeldpic.twitter.com/gU6emIyL28 — Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) February 19, 2019

Gigi Hadid / Instagram Stories

Fashion world loses one of its most influential designer.

Thanks for the talent.

RIP #KarlLagerfeldpic.twitter.com/d52MSMBlcl — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 19, 2019

Rest in peace Karl Lagerfeld. A true fashion maestro and visionary who inspired many. The impact he made and the legacy he left will live on. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 19, 2019

I’m sad to hear that the one and only @KarlLagerfeld has passed. He was a giant in my industry and a man who gave me and so many others an abundance of wonderful opportunities and experiences in fashion, art and life. Truly, this is the end to an era. #karllagerfeldpic.twitter.com/LrXAcOVSvb — Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) February 19, 2019

It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend. You will be truly missed @KarlLagerfeldpic.twitter.com/VBuFZU9BmL — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 19, 2019

I don’t even recall him knowing my name, but man did I know his. We have lost a true genius in the fashion world. His designs remain with us forever. RIP #KarlLagerfeld (PS. After baby diet goals 🙏🏼) pic.twitter.com/NX7oPceSC3 — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) February 19, 2019

News of Lagerfeld's death comes after he missed Chanel’s haute couture show in Paris last month. He was last seen publicly in December at the Chanel show at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"Thanks to his creative genius, generosity and exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the House of Chanel’s success throughout the world," Alain Wertheimer, CEO of Chanel, says in a statement. "Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand."

ET has reached out to Lagerfeld's reps.

