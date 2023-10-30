North West loves a throwback. The 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian channeled her rapper dad's most iconic mascot from nearly two decades ago for Halloween.

Over the Halloween weekend, a video was shared on the TikTok account that North shares with her mom, showing the preteen dancing around while dressed as the bear featured on her dad's 2007 album, Graduation. Complete with a gold watch and chain, North shared three videos in which she dances to Kanye's "I Wonder" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing," as well as a sped-up version of Estelle's 2008 hit, "American Boy" -- a Graduation-era hit featuring the rapper.

Dubbed the "Dropout Bear," the mascot was originally designed by graphic designer Sam Hansen and has appeared in the album cover art, promotion, and music videos for Kanye's first three studio albums: his 2004 debut, The College Dropout, the cover of his sophomore LP, Late Registration, and Graduation. The bear has become an anthropomorphic symbol and character for the rapper himself.

North's look is specifically a nod to the mascot's look on the Graduation cover, white, gray and light blue letterman jacket and gold Jesus piece included. The album's cover, created by Takashi Murakami, features the bear launching into the sky.

The bear has also made several real-life appearances throughout Kanye's career in the 2000s, occasionally accompanying the rapper and producer at public events, including MTV's TRL.

It's not the first time that North has paid homage to her dad's iconic looks. In August, Kim and North shared a video to TikTok featuring them and a pair of pals lip-syncing to "American Boy" during a trip to Tokyo, Japan. In the clip, North wears an orange and blue striped Polo Ralph Lauren rugby shirt with a chain around her neck, reminiscent of Kanye's outfit during a 2004 appearance on MTV's Total Request Live while promoting his debut album, The College Dropout.

North completed her look with a pair of baggy pants and black boots.

For her appearance in the clip, Kim skips down a street while wearing a cropped Megadeth band tee and wide-leg pants with black Converse.

"Living life in Tokyo," the video is captioned.

A month before that, North could hardly contain her excitement as she met Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of the iconic group TLC after dressing like her for Halloween.

In pics shared by her famous mom, North is smiling broadly as she shares a hug with the singer, and in one photo, the two pose together with North's puppies.

Kim, meanwhile captioned the post, "Dreams do come true @therealchilli."

Kim and Kayne, who split in 2021, share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

