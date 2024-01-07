Kanye West sees Bianca Censori as the perfect stepmom to his and Kim Kardashian's four children. The 46-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a birthday tribute to the 29-year-old woman he refers to as his wife.

West and Censori had a private wedding ceremony in January 2023, but it has been widely reported that it was not legally binding.

Posting a close-up headshot of Censori to his Instagram, West wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."

West had wiped his Instagram page clean and posted a series of racy images of Censori to his account.

West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, share four children — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Kardashian has not publicly commented on her ex's marriage to Censori. On this past season of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that North preferred going to Kanye's house.

"She’ll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,'" Kim said. "And she’ll start crying, 'Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'"

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim also shared that she'd hired a "manny" (male nanny) to have a male presence in her children's lives in the midst of her female-dominated family.

Noting Kanye "has been so nice to him," Kim revealed Kanye's advice to the "manny."

"[The 'manny'] handed [Saint] the ball really easily, or something, and he's like, 'Don't do that, make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules that I would want,'" Kim shared. Added the reality star, "And I was like, 'Oh my god, OK. That's great!'"

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Though the exes had a tumultuous split, Kim maintains that their kids aren't aware of Kanye's more controversial scandals, like his anti-Semitic comments, which he recently apologized for.

