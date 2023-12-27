North West made a fashion statement at the Kardashian-Jenner's glamorous Christmas Eve party, pulling an iconic piece from dad Kanye West's clothing archive for the occasion. Mom Kim Kardashian called attention to the ensemble while sharing photos of herself together with all four of her children.

The family was all glammed up in cool hues for the annual event, with Kim rocking a vintage ice blue Mugler gown. North, 10, is all smiles in the same glittering Balmain jacket that Kanye previously wore to the 2016 Met Gala, styling it with white pants, a white turtleneck and a chunky silver necklace with dainty silver heels peeking out beneath her hemline.

"You know North went through the archives to pick her dad's Balmain jacket," Kim wrote over a photo from the party on her Instagram story.

Also pictured is Kim's look-alike younger daughter, Chicago, who turns 6 next month, wearing a blue mini-dress with fur trim and white tights with silver cowboy boots. Kim's sons -- Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4 -- are dressed all in black.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim also promised fans "a whole post" was forthcoming about her dress, which she described as one of her "favvvvee archived looks" from the late Thierry Mugler. Sharing a runway video of the dress, she called the model "The Original Elsa."

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim and Kanye turned heads at the 2016 Met Gala, with the rapper donning ripped jeans and striking blue contacts. Kim also wore Balmain for the event, which was themed "Manus x Machina."

The former couple, who share all four of their children, tied the knot in 2014. Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19, 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage and almost a decade together.

Rapper Kanye West (L) and tv personality Kim Kardashian attend "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala Balmain after party at Gilded Lily on May 2, 2016 in New York City. - Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Over on her Instagram feed, Kim shared even more family pics with her kids from the holiday. She also posted a sweet snap with sister Khloé Kardashian and her children -- True, 5, and Tatum, 1.

Kim served as hostess for the luxe soiree, which included a live performance from Babyface.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner's shared a lip sync video from the party set to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" in which Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe each delivered a line while dressed in their festive best. In her caption, Kylie hilariously called Kim out for missing the action.

"We couldn't find kimberly," she wrote on Instagram.

"Ummmm hosting is a lot of work and this is my fave song!!!!!" Kim replied in the comments. "Haterssss."

Still, Kim made time to have fun with longtime pal Paris Hilton as they took to the "slopes" for a little sledding on a hill of faux snow.

Also apparently in attendance for the party was Kylie's rumored beau, Timothée Chalamet, who fans spotted in the background of one picture from the party.

While Kanye was not in attendance for his ex's holiday celebration, he made headlines this week for issuing a public apology written in Hebrew for a series of anti-Semitic remarks he made last year. Ye's mea culpa comes just ahead of his upcoming album release. Vultures is due out in January and features a guest verse from his eldest daughter, North.

