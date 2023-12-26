From slaying to sleighing! On Saturday, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton took to the slopes during the reality TV star's annual Christmas party in a sweet video posted online.

The clip, posted by the heiress' mother, Kathy Hilton, shows the longtime friends sledding down what appears to be a man-made snowy hill in an inflatable sleigh and laughing all the way.

"Christmas Eve 2023 ❤️🎄" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote in a post.

During the video, Kardashian -- wearing a light blue floor-length dress with fur and silk -- can be seen wearing high heels and holding up Paris' knees as they brace for the ride to come to an end. After stopping at the bottom, Paris -- sporting a floor-length sparkling green gown and a tiara -- looks at her friend and laughs emphatically.

Other photos shared by Kathy included in the post included a photo of herself, Paris and Kim's oldest daughter, North West. She also added photos of the upscale decor from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party, which included a stuffed animal station, a candy shop fashioned as a gingerbread house, Christmas tree-lined hallways and a massive ball pit.

The Simple Life star and the SKIMS mogul have been friends for decades and have been supportive of each other throughout their careers after Kim initially started as Paris' assistant.

"We've known each other since we were little girls, we've always been friends," Paris once said of Kim in an interview. "I'm really proud of her and what she’s done."

Chris Polk/Andrew Walker/Diggzy/Chelsea Lauren/Dennic Gocer/Jose Villa/Shutterstock

Also in attendance for the party was Kylie Jenner's rumored beau, Timothée Chalamet, who fans spotted in the background of one picture from the party.

A photo posted to Snapchat by Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, seemingly shows the 27-year-old Wonka star lovingly staring at the youngest member of the notorious family, 26, just behind Travis' back.

In the picture, Travis can be seen pursing his lips in the foreground of the photo while a busy room behind him looks to include his wife as well as his sister-in-law and her actor boyfriend.

At one point during the ski-lodge themed holiday party, the whole family -- sans Kim -- pulled off a TikTok to Ariana Grande's rendition of "Last Christmas," each showing off their ski-themed outfits.

"We lost Kim," wrote Kylie in the caption of the video, which has since received more than three million likes.

