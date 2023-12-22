Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share First Pics of Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son, Rocky Thirteen, just made his Instagram debut!

The couple's carousel post is dedicated to their newborn son, who is resting comfortably in the arms of his father while Kourtney rests her head on Travis' lap. In the next photo, Rocky's tiny feet make an appearance. He's wearing a black onesie, and it seems everybody's on theme here as Kourtney, who is breastfeeding Rocky in the third pic, is also seen wearing an oversized black sweater.

The third pic shows Travis, wearing a black hoodie, planting a kiss on Rocky's chin, and the final pic shows the kiddo resting on top of Daddy's chest. You can also see Rocky's tiny feet peaking out of his black onesie. #Aww.

Naturally, everyone in the comments section couldn't get enough of the first pics the couple has shared on social media.

"Awwwww. But the lips kissing a newborn. 🥺," commented one follower, while another one wrote, "this is the moment I’ve been waiting for even though it’s not much it’s still just enough he is so precious congratulations to you both so happy for you two! 🤗."

Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 48, welcomed their first child together on Nov. 1.

While the proud parents haven't taken to Instagram to share their son's face, they are living in baby bliss.

"Kourtney and Travis are over the moon and could not be more elated that they share a child of their own together," a source recently told ET. "Kourtney and Travis already had an unbreakable bond, but having a baby together has brought them even closer and made them fall even more in love. This experience has solidified their feelings that they were destined to be together."

The post comes just two days after Kourtney revealed on social media that she's back in the gym.

"7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 mins walking 3.0, 12.0 incline taking it easy no rush no pressure," she wrote in her caption. "[M]amas your body is healing, it's not a race."

RELATED CONTENT: