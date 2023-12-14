Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy has helped them unlock a new level of romance!

The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rocky Thirteen, last month, and their bond is stronger than ever a source tells ET.

"Kourtney and Travis are over the moon and could not be more elated that they share a child of their own together," the source says. "Kourtney and Travis already had an unbreakable bond, but having a baby together has brought them even closer and made them fall even more in love. This experience has solidified their feelings that they were destined to be together."

Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 49, tied the knot in 2022. ET confirmed pair welcomed their son, who is their first child together, on Nov. 1.

When it comes to showering his wife with love, Travis knows how to do it with gifts and with matters of the heart.

"Travis loves to shower Kourtney with gifts, but is also there for her on a deep level," the source adds. "He is an incredibly dedicated father and partner. They’re so excited to experience this new chapter together and unite their families even more."

Kourtney shares children Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis is the father of Alabama, 17, and Landon, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's 24-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

The source notes that all of the big siblings are enjoying time with their baby brother.

"They are so grateful that their baby boy is healthy and that both sets of kids get along," the source says. "It’s been so much fun for all of them to have a baby brother around and something new that they can all share together. Each of them have a special bond with Rocky in their own unique ways."

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are also loving their latest edition.

"Kourtney's family is also always coming over and her sisters and Kris are all very hands-on and helpful," the source adds.

As for Scott, he's focused on co-parenting his and Kourtney's oldest kids.

"Scott is doing his best to keep things balanced in terms of co-parenting and making sure to be present and communicative," the source says. "He’s continuing to fulfill all his responsibilities and be a great father to his kids."

So far, the world has not had a look at Kourtney and Travis' baby boy as the pair haven't shared any images of Rocky with the world.

