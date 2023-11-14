Kourtney Kardashian is sharing steamy pics for her husband's birthday. The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate Travis Barker's 48th birthday by posting topless shots of herself that were taken when she was pregnant with their son.

Some photos feature a topless Kourtney hugging a shirtless Travis as he rests her hands on her jean clad bottom, while other shots show Kourtney posing with Travis while sporting a see-through tank top, white bra and jeans.

Perhaps the most provocative pic is of a topless Kourtney, who's wearing only unzipped jeans, facing the camera, as Travis stands behind her with his hands covering her breasts.

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday," Kourtney captioned her post. "You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

Travis' birthday follows the arrival of his and Kourtney's baby boy.

"Kourtney gave birth and she and Travis are so elated. They're feeling extremely fortunate that both Kourtney and their baby are healthy after the complications Kourtney went through," a source told ET after the newborn's birth. "They recognize that the circumstances could have been a lot different, so they are feeling extra appreciative and grateful that everyone is safe, happy, and healthy. That is what's most important to them."

"There were naturally worries and anxieties, but now Kourtney and Travis feel like they can take a step back, breathe, and enjoy," the source continued. "They are taking things day by day and looking forward to this new chapter outside of their lives as a married couple. They can't wait to build a new life and make memories together as a bigger family."

Shortly thereafter, another source told ET that Kourtney and Travis "feel complete after the birth of their son."

"The couple can’t stop smiling and expressing gratitude for their blessing," the source said. "The couple has been surrounded by love and their families have been there to support them where needed. Right now the couple is trying to enjoy this time, because they know it goes by fast."

