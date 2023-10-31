Travis Barker has shared his and Kourtney Kardashian’s son's name!

In a recent episode of the One Life One Chance podcast, the Blink-182 drummer confirmed the eagerly awaited name of his and Kourtney Kardashian's forthcoming baby boy. The couple, known for their rock and roll sensibilities, have decided to name their son Rocky. The news comes after months of speculation and hints dropped by the celebrity couple.

Barker disclosed the exciting news during the podcast conversation with host Toby Morse, stating, "It's either Halloween or like the first week of November," for the baby's due date. The pair had previously teased the name back in June, with Travis playfully commenting on one of Kourtney's maternity photos on Instagram, saying, "I already know his name."

However, it seems that Travis was not entirely sure about the name at the time, as he later confessed to brainstorming with his daughter, Alabama Barker. During an episode of Complex's Goat Talk series, Travis revealed his fondness for the name "Rocky Thirteen."

He explained that the inspiration came from Rocky George, who played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and his belief that "13 is just the greatest number of all time." His daughter, Alabama, was less enthusiastic about the name and proposed alternative suggestions like Audemars, Milan, and Cloud.

The couple's choice of the name "Rocky" is fitting, given their shared love for rock and roll music and the iconic way they announced the pregnancy. In a video posted on June 24, Kourtney and Travis recreated Blink-182's "All The Small Things" music video, and in an explosive gender reveal, they announced that they were expecting a baby boy with the expectant star holding up a sign in the audience of the band's show.

Both Kardashian and Barker have children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares three children -- 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope and 8-year-old Reign -- with her ex, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler -- 20-year-old Landon and 17-year-old Alabama -- and helped raise Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler's daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.

This joyous news is particularly poignant for Kourtney, who had previously been open about her fertility struggles. She and Travis tied the knot in May 2022.

