Travis Barker is addressing the romance rumors between him and Kim Kardashian head-on. The 47-year-old drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian spoke about his attraction to Kim in his 2016 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums.

In his book, Travis recalls meeting the SKIMs founder in 2006 when he was hooking up with Paris Hilton, and writes he was "secretly checking out Kim," who was Hilton's closet organizer at the time. Travis refers to Kim as "f**king hot" in the memoir.

Fans have pointed to this confession as a reason for Kourtney and Kim's recent tension, which has been documented on the family's show, The Kardashians.

"It’s like, 'Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.' Stop it," Travis says in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. "I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me."

Of his initial attraction to Kim, Barker adds, "That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of 'this is why they’re fighting.' It’s just so ridiculous."

Travis also tells the LA Times, "Celebrity is not my identity. Or Kourt’s. She’s so different than her sisters."

Back in 2021 at the start of Kourtney and Travis' romance, Kim shut down rumors that she and the Blink-182 drummer had ever hooked up.

"Did you hook up with Travis Barker?" a fan asked on Instagram. "NO! False Narrative!," Kim responded at the time. "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt."

After years of friendship and living as neighbors, Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in 2022.

Their Italian wedding was hosted by designers Dolce & Gabbana, and later that year, Kim designed a collection for the brand, prompting increased tension between her and Kourtney.

The sisters' back and forth drama has played out on the family's Hulu reality show, though they have seemingly buried the hatchet in recent episodes.

